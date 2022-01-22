New life for old hotel: T. J. Rusk Hotel to open as mini-mall, apartments

The longtime vacant T. J. Rusk Hotel, situated at the intersection of 6th and Main Streets on the Rusk square, is being occupied once again. Jan Pate, in what he terms adaptive reuse, is developing the site into T. J. Rusk Hotel Marketplace.

The hotel, like the city of Rusk, was named for Thomas Jefferson Rusk. Rusk (1803-1857) was a signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence and in 1836 appointed as secretary of war, according to Texas State Historical Association. A hero in the fight for Texas’ independence, Rusk also served as a representative in the Second Congress of the republic and as chief justice of the Supreme Court.

The hotel, established in 1889, has been recently little more than an empty reminder of better economic times, but Pate has plans to revive the building.

“It’s a historical building. It’s in great shape. We have improved it tremendously with a lot of elbow grease,” Pate said. “It’s my personal project that I am very passionate about.”

Although he realized it could no longer be used as a hotel, he wanted it to fulfill the purpose for which it was created which he believes is to serve people. Each of the two floors will serve separate needs, as a mini-mall and apartments.

“It’s going to be shopping centers where people can lease a space to go into business for themselves,” Pate said of the lower floor of the building.

About 10 spaces will be available for retail businesses. Pate also has his own cabinet shop on the lower floor. The old front desk remains in the original reception area that has a kitchen in back, which Pate says could be possibly used as an event center.

The first business setting up shop is a custom T-shirt business, Miatee’s Creations. It is located on the Main St. side, facing Citizens 1st Bank. A salon is also on its way in, according to Pate.

The retail spaces rent for $650 per month, with utilities included, and 24-hour access.

The second floor will be used for residential units. A total of 32 units are expected to be available as one-room apartments or efficiencies. Having acquired the property at the end of 2021, Pate’s renovations are ongoing and apartments are being rented as they are completed.

“People are calling us. They are calling us looking for a place to live,” Pate said. “Housing is something that we need here in Rusk.”

Already installed in the building is a full fire alarm system and sprinkler system. Internet access will be available to residents. A coin-operated laundry room is planned, but not yet completed.

Residential spaces will rent from $450 to $650 per month with all bills paid.

A single upstairs room is being reserved for possible short-term rental, dependent upon city approval. It is located in the corner of the building with windows facing both 6th and Main Streets. The room will have a full kitchen, a living area, bathroom and a small bedroom, according to Pate.

He hopes to have all the renovations completed before the end of the year.

“For 14 years this place was an eyesore,” Pate said, “now it’s beginning to come back to life.”

For those interested in either retail or residential units, contact Jan Pate at 903-721-3556.