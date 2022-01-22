ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Why 'White House Down' Is the Most Underrated Roland Emmerich Movie

By Douglas Laman
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2013 delivered two different action movies centered on recognizable movie stars saving the President of the United States during an attack on the White House. One of these was Olympus Has Fallen, the first of these two films to hit theaters and the one that turned into a sizable box office...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Roland Emmerich Purposefully Tanked His ‘Godzilla’ Pitch But The Studio Ended Up Loving It Anyway

When you think of filmmaker Roland Emmerich, you immediately probably imagine buildings exploding and tidal waves overtaking a city. The man is known for making big-budget disaster films such as “Independence Day,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” and his upcoming feature, “Moonfall.” But there’s one disaster film he wasn’t able to get made. And the reason for it is because he got stuck doing “Godzilla.”
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Godzilla was never the plan for Moonfall director Roland Emmerich

Disaster movie extraordinaire, Roland Emmerich, has a new movie out this year. His upcoming thriller movie, Moonfall, looks like the exact kind of crazy, fun flick we all need right now, and we can’t wait for it to drop in cinemas in February. There’s even talk of a Moonfall trilogy, which is insane and amazing at the same time. But, one property Emmerich won’t be returning to, is his monster movie Godzilla.
MOVIES
Collider

Win Free Tickets to Our Los Angeles IMAX Screening of ‘Moonfall’ with Roland Emmerich Q&A

After a two-year break due to COVID, I’m so happy to announce the Collider/IMAX screening series is back!. I knew when we brought back the screening series, we needed to do something special. We had to show a movie that would look great on a huge IMAX screen, and have a filmmaker that would make for a great post-screening Q&A. So, who better to relaunch with than Roland Emmerich and his new film Moonfall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mental_Floss

Roland Emmerich Confronted David Benioff About the Ending of Game of Thrones

Is there any sorer subject than the ending of Game of Thrones? Despite being one of the most popular shows of all time, the show’s finale left a bad taste in many viewers’ mouths—so much so that a petition to remake the eighth season received millions of signatures. Obviously, that will never happen; more likely, it was just a way for the many fans who were disappointed with the show’s final episodes to vent their frustration.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
Person
Jason Clarke
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
Joey King
Person
Channing Tatum
The Hollywood Reporter

Roland Emmerich, Master of Disaster, Returns to Big-Screen Cataclysms With ‘Moonfall’

In order to create, filmmaker Roland Emmerich surrounds himself with memories of destruction. The Hollywood office of his Centropolis Entertainment features mementos from his catastrophe films Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and 2012. Though he’s known as a master of disaster, his office also is a testament to his projects outside the genre (see: Stonewall, Midway and The Patriot). “They would love me to make the same movie over and over again,” Emmerich says of his agents and Hollywood in general. “I always say, ‘I have to find a new way to do it.’ You cannot, every two years,...
MOVIES
Collider

Best Low-Budget Movies That Became Big Blockbusters

It’s refreshing to see that quite a few independent films made it big-time and turned into memorable blockbusters. These films have found the perfect balance between a low budget and interesting content while racking up a huge return on investment. Who knows, your favorite movie may be on this list.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch The New Featurette, Clip And Listen To Luka Kloser “One More Time” Official Music Video From Director Roland Emmerich’s MOONFALL – Tickets For Sci-Fi Thriller on Sale In Theaters & IMAX Now

It’s time to save your seats for the end of the world. MOONFALL tickets are now on sale!. To mark the opening date when the film falls into theaters & IMAX February 4, 2022, watch this new clip and featurette with filmmaker Roland Emmerich and stay tuned for Luka Kloser “One More Time” (from Moonfall) Official Music Video.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Roland Emmerich wants Moonfall to be a trilogy

We’re fighting our own lunar companion in the science fiction movie Moonfall, and Roland Emmerich had grand ambitions for the fallout. The action movie director wanted the project to be a trilogy, and if it he gets a sequel, he’s going straight for it. “I tried this time...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House Down#Other White#Olympus#Vfx
ComicBook

Moonfall: Roland Emmerich Talks Conspiracy Theories and Creating His Own Genre

Moonfall is being released in theaters next month, marking the latest in Roland Emmerich's vast filmography filled with science fiction and disaster movies. The director has helmed Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla (1998), The Day After Tomorrow, 2012, and more. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Emmerich about Moonfall and we asked the director what draws him to such big, world-ending stories.
MOVIES
Collider

'Moonfall' IMAX Poster Reveals the Epic Scope of Roland Emmerich's Sci-Fi Disaster Flick

Renowned director Roland Emmerich has never been one to go small in his filmmaking. Luckily for his fans, The Independence Day director is not breaking trend with his newest release, Moonfall, which is set for an epic IMAX debut. Along with the announcement of the film's IMAX release, Lionsgate has also released the exclusive IMAX poster for the film, adding to the massive buzz surrounding the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moonfall Director Roland Emmerich Reveals if He's Interested in Directing Marvel Movies, Talks TV Aspirations

Roland Emmerich's next big film, Moonfall, is hitting theaters in February and fans are curious to find out what's next for the director known for helming big sci-fi and disaster movies. With huge films under his belt like Independence Day, it's only natural to wonder if the director has any interest in working with a big studio like Marvel. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Emmerich about Moonfall and asked if he has any comic book movie aspirations. While Marvel isn't on the director's radar, he is interested in breaking into television.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moonfall Director Roland Emmerich Opens Up About Casting and Working During the Pandemic

Roland Emmerich is known for helming an array of sci-fi films including Stargate, Independence Day, and 2012. Emmerich's movies often focus on world-ending disasters and his latest is no exception. Moonfall hits theaters next month and sees Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley teaming up when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit. Back in November, ComicBook.com had the chance to visit Emmerich at Centropolis Entertainment while he was finishing up editing the film. During the chat, the director talked about making the movie during the pandemic without a second unit and casting the stars involved.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
White House
thedigitalfix.com

Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall didn’t cut anything because of the pandemic

Roland Emmerich, known for his blockbuster movies about global disasters, such as Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and 2012, has been discussing how the global pandemic affected the filming of his latest science fiction epic – Moonfall. The movie features Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry and John Bradley who...
MOVIES
Variety

Ron Perlman Says ‘F— You’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics: ‘Internet Has Almost Killed Journalism’

Ron Perlman is hitting back against critics of Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” in which the “Hellboy” favorite stars opposite an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Joe Morgan and Mark Rylance. Perlman stars in the movie as Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space to destroy a comet that’s heading toward the planet. “Don’t Look Up” has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films to date since debuting on Dec. 24 on the streamer. “Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple Animated Film ‘Luck’ Sets August Release Date, Adds Eva Noblezada and Simon Pegg to Voice Cast

“Luck,” an upcoming animated adventure film from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 5. The studios announced the release date on Wednesday morning, alongside additions to the film’s voice cast. Directed by Peggy Holmes, “Luck” follows the story of Sam Greenfield, ostensibly the unluckiest person alive. After aging out of foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, working with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) will star in the...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Scream’: The Best Needle Drops Across All 5 Movies

Film composer Marco Beltrami and late director Wes Craven teamed up for the first four films of the Scream franchise and their loud and brash collaboration gave fans a pulse-pounding score. “Trouble in Woodsboro” and “Sidney’s Lament” are iconic, but the Scream movies had some additional support. If a slasher flick was going to be made, at a time when the horror genre was believed to be well past its port-mortem, great music would be a major factor in grabbing the attention of young audiences. And it would certainly help with CD sales.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Continental': Release Date, Cast, & Everything We Know So Far About the 'John Wick' Prequel Show

John Wick rules. It’s one of the most universally praised action franchises starring one of the most ubiquitously beloved leading men in Hollywood history—Keanu Reeves. Three entries in, and the franchise has grossed more than half a billion dollars worldwide. Each new entry almost literally doubles the earnings of its predecessor, demonstrating that a swelling wave of fans is flocking to each release, and all but foaming at the mouth for more decadent violence. The action is excessive and awesome. Director Chad Stahelski’s time as the martial arts stunt coordinator and Keanu’s stunt double in the original The Matrix trilogy clearly informs his perception of his star’s capabilities and how best to capture them. While the exquisite action set-pieces are certainly the main attraction, the atmosphere and world-building set it apart from other invincible action-hero pictures. The neon-infused underworld of assassins, gangsters, and the industries populated by the oddball characters who make money off of them, seems limitless in its prevalence. One such institution, which is featured prominently in each film, is The Continental Hotel in New York City.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy