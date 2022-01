All too often, when we wake up and we’re getting ready for our day, we automatically transition right into “go mode." We begin thinking about the meetings we have to attend, the tasks that need to be completed, the phone calls that need to be made, and because of the busyness of life, we rarely think about the tremendous value that we get to add to those we serve on a daily basis. Sometimes, when you take a moment to pause and think about all the awesomeness that’s going on around you, it can really change your perspective on how your mind processes its thoughts.

