Wind Advisory In Effect for the Tulare County Portion of the Sierra Nevada, Part of the Sierra Nevada Foothills, the Kern County Mountains and Desert with Gusts Near 55 MPH Until Saturday at Noon– Includes Madera and Mariposa Foothills and Yosemite Valley
January 22, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Tulare County portion of the Sierra Nevada, part of the Sierra Nevada foothills, and the Kern County mountains and desert until 12:00 P.M.Saturday afternoon. Strong wind gusts may blow down...goldrushcam.com
Comments / 0