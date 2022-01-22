ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

MUSIC: Blown away by Giveon

By Jack R. Jordan
Tifton Gazette
 6 days ago

One of my favorite things about this column is how unpredictable it can be. I admit I hadn’t been as proactive as I could be. Usually I have a good idea of the things I want to cover but after the holidays, I admit. I was at somewhat of a...

www.tiftongazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Mark Ronson blown away by Maneskin on SNL

Mark Ronson has heaped praise on Maneskin's "wildly refreshing" 'Saturday Night Live' performance. The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker took to Twitter to declare how "shocked" he was by the "big full sound" coming from the 'Eurovision' 2021 winners on the late-night US programme at the weekend. The Italian rockers performed their...
MUSIC
Vanity Fair

Everyone’s Swooning for Giveon

The Grammy-nominated newcomer is reinvigorating R&B, referencing Frank Sinatra as an inspiration and collaborating with superstars like Justin Bieber and Drake—though he’s “still waiting on that call from Adele.” This year, his debut album arrives. GROWING UP, the Long Beach native was the middle child of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Who Sold the Most Songs Online

In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
92.9 NIN

These Are the Longest Prison Bids in Hip-Hop History

It doesn’t take much to get caught up in the mix. When you’re a high-profile artist who comes from a lifestyle of actual street activity or the glamorization of it, you’re even more prone to be a target by the police at all times. And unfortunately, many of rap’s most popular faces and names have done pretty lengthy bids in the can. XXL takes a look at which artists had long prison bids and how their run-ins with the law occurred.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giveon
Person
John Legend
goodhousekeeping.com

Erin Andrews Drops Surprising Truth About Getting Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars'

Many Dancing With the Stars fans had a hard time after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced they would not be returning to cohost season 29 in the fall of 2020. Although Tom later revealed that getting fired by ABC wasn’t a complete surprise to him, Erin admitted that she was caught off guard. But now, a year and a half later, she has a completely new perspective.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna hints Julia Fox will star in her biopic after Kanye West dinner

Madonna teased that Julia Fox may be the leading lady in her biopic after grabbing dinner with the actress and her new beau, Kanye West. “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up…………………😎🎥🎬,” the Queen of Pop, 63, captioned a series of photos with Fox, 31, West, 44, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown on Instagram Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Stayed in ‘A Star Is Born’ Character for Years: ‘Insanity Is Subjective’

There’s nothing “Shallow” about Lady Gaga’s performances, thanks to her expertly honed method acting techniques. The “House of Gucci” star admitted during Variety‘s Actors on Actors roundtable opposite Jake Gyllenhaal that she often stays in character for months, even years, at a time. “I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months,” Gaga explained. “For ‘A Star Is Born,’ it was years for me.” Yet Gaga was more than ready to shed her “House of Gucci” persona after playing convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Music#Grammy Awards#Born And Bred#Rapper#Tt
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy