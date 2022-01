Crock Pot Mac and Cheese Recipe – easy recipe for slow cooker / crock pot mac and cheese using shredded bacon, cheddar cheese, and elbow macaroni cooked al dente. This is a great party option! The slow cooker / crock pot keeps the Mac ‘N Cheese creamy, gooey, and warm for most of the day without spoilage or the cheese hardening too much. Perfect for get-togethers and for when the family is coming and going at dinnertime. It’s easy to double the recipe ingredients for large groups.

