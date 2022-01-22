California Governor Gavin Newsom Joins Vice President Kamala Harris to Highlight State-Federal Investments and Action to Build Wildfire Resilience - $600 Million In New Federal Funding
$600 million in new federal funding to support California wildfire recovery efforts, additional funding for state projects that mitigate wildfire risk. California Blueprint proposes an additional $1.2 billion as part of total $2.7 billion multi-year package to bolster wildfire preparedness. New federal 10-year strategy aligns with the Governor’s Wildfire...goldrushcam.com
