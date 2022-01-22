ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Governor Gavin Newsom Joins Vice President Kamala Harris to Highlight State-Federal Investments and Action to Build Wildfire Resilience - $600 Million In New Federal Funding

 6 days ago

$600 million in new federal funding to support California wildfire recovery efforts, additional funding for state projects that mitigate wildfire risk. California Blueprint proposes an additional $1.2 billion as part of total $2.7 billion multi-year package to bolster wildfire preparedness. New federal 10-year strategy aligns with the Governor’s Wildfire...

Pennsylvania court strikes down no-excuse mail voting law

A Pennsylvania court on Friday struck down Act 77, the law that established no-excuse mail voting in Pennsylvania, saying it violated the state Constitution. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court said the state's constitution requires votes to be cast in-person unless voters meet certain requirements. Shortly after the court's decision, a notice of appeal was filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which leans Democratic.
2 of 3 Houston officers released from hospital after shooting

(NewsNation Now) — Two Houston police officers were released from the hospital Friday following a police chase that ended in a shootout and an hourslong standoff with a barricaded suspect. The situation began about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday as officers responded to a family disturbance call at a home...
HOUSTON, TX

