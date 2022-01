>State DOH Announces New COVID-19 Testing Sites In Rural Counties. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health says two more free COVID-19 testing sites will open this week in rural counties. The say the additional locations will help because rural areas have fewer testing sites than urban ones and that often leads to longer wait times for results. In Berks County the testing location is the parking lot of Direct Link Technologies and will be open Tuesdays through Fridays. The site for the new service in Centre County will be at the County Recycling and Refuse Authority/Interpretive Center in Bellefonte. Testing will be available there through Saturday January 29th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO