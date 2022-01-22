ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomegranates contain an anti-aging substance

By Andrei Ionescu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research led by the University of Washington has found that a substance in pomegranates called “urolithin A” could be used to create novel anti-aging treatments that strengthen muscles and mitochondrial health and thus protect against frailty in old age. Urolithin A is a by-product of a...

