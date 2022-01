STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams has taken issue over news that a teen suspected of shooting a police officer was released on bond Friday. “New Yorkers should all be outraged that a repeat offender, accused of shooting at a police officer, is today walking free on bond because judges are precluded from even considering danger to the community, like every other state and our federal courts, Adams said in a statement. “It is further proof that our current system is failing us. We cannot allow those who carry guns to walk free. We can pursue safety and justice at the same time, and we must, for the safety of all of us.”

