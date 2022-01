The first domino of the 2022 NFL coaching carousel fell on Thursday morning when the Broncos agreed to hire Nathaniel Hackett as their newest coach. Hackett had been scheduled to do a second interview with the Jaguars for their coaching job. The Broncos didn't want to risk losing him, so instead, they hired Hackett after his second interview with the team. He becomes the Broncos' fourth different coach since the 2016 season, and he will replace Vic Fangio, who was fired after three seasons at the helm in Denver.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO