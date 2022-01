Constructing a two-lane race track on the frozen Baltic Sea was never going to be without challenges. Race Of Champions president Fredrik Johnsson explains how due to a long period of unseasonably warm weather followed by cold hard winds part of ROC Sweden's track cluster on the deeper part of the sea broke off and drift away early on Tuesday morning. Fortunately the ROC team was prepared for that type of challenge, and went to work to move part of the track to the shallower part of the sea inside the pier in record time and get everything ready for track testing and the Porsche ROC Snow + Ice Challenge this weekend.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO