Environment

Flood Watch issued for Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 14:56:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-23 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Piscataquis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause hazardous travel. Power outages are possible. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern New London, Southern New London by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 16:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern New London; Southern New London BLIZZARD CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS NEW LONDON AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES At 251 PM, radar showed one last heavy snow band extending from near Voluntown southward to Mystic across Long Island Sound to near Montauk, and was slowly weakening. This band is still capable of producing snowfall of up to 2 inches per hour. Elsewhere, the combination of moderate snow and blowing and drifting snow was reducing visibility to below one quarter mile at times, especially in exposed areas. These conditions, combined with northwest winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph, are still producing blizzard conditions in many places. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, bring a winter survival kit. If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow for the Winter Storm Warning with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected resulting in wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight EST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 14:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Sherman; Valley; Webster RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 063, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 082, 083, 084, 085 AND 086 * AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster and Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...High astronomical tides with increasing surge and wave action will contribute to splashover and dune erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Dune erosion and splashover around lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 7.6 -1.9 -0.1 1 None 29/08 AM 10.7 1.2 1.3 3-9 None 29/09 PM 9.4 -0.1 1.4 9-13 None 30/09 AM 8.6 -0.9 -1.1 8-9 None 30/10 PM 7.5 -2.0 -0.9 4-5 None 31/10 AM 10.1 0.6 0.1 3 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 7.4 -1.4 -0.1 1 None 29/08 AM 10.3 1.5 1.2 3-8 None 29/09 PM 9.0 0.2 1.3 9-12 None 30/09 AM 8.4 -0.4 -1.1 7-8 None 30/10 PM 7.1 -1.7 -0.9 4-5 None 31/10 AM 9.7 0.9 0.0 3 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 8.3 -1.4 -0.2 2 None 29/08 AM 11.0 1.3 0.7 3-6 None 29/08 PM 9.8 0.1 1.2 8-9 None 30/09 AM 9.4 -0.3 -1.3 5 None 30/10 PM 8.0 -1.7 -1.2 4-5 None 31/10 AM 10.9 1.2 -0.1 3 None
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...High astronomical tides with increasing surge and wave action will contribute to splashover and dune erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Dune erosion and splashover around lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 7.6 -1.9 -0.1 1 None 29/08 AM 10.7 1.2 1.3 3-9 None 29/09 PM 9.4 -0.1 1.4 9-13 None 30/09 AM 8.6 -0.9 -1.1 8-9 None 30/10 PM 7.5 -2.0 -0.9 4-5 None 31/10 AM 10.1 0.6 0.1 3 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 7.4 -1.4 -0.1 1 None 29/08 AM 10.3 1.5 1.2 3-8 None 29/09 PM 9.0 0.2 1.3 9-12 None 30/09 AM 8.4 -0.4 -1.1 7-8 None 30/10 PM 7.1 -1.7 -0.9 4-5 None 31/10 AM 9.7 0.9 0.0 3 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 8.3 -1.4 -0.2 2 None 29/08 AM 11.0 1.3 0.7 3-6 None 29/08 PM 9.8 0.1 1.2 8-9 None 30/09 AM 9.4 -0.3 -1.3 5 None 30/10 PM 8.0 -1.7 -1.2 4-5 None 31/10 AM 10.9 1.2 -0.1 3 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 08:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...High astronomical tides with increasing surge and wave action will contribute to splashover and dune erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Dune erosion and splashover around lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/08 AM 11.0 1.5 1.6 4-9 Minor 29/09 PM 8.8 -0.7 0.8 12-16 None 30/09 AM 8.3 -1.2 -1.4 8-9 None 30/10 PM 7.9 -1.6 -0.5 5-7 None 31/10 AM 10.3 0.8 0.3 3-4 None 31/11 PM 8.6 -0.9 -0.1 2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/09 AM 10.7 1.9 1.8 4-8 None 29/09 PM 8.4 -0.4 0.7 12-14 None 30/09 AM 8.1 -0.7 -1.4 7-8 None 30/10 PM 7.5 -1.3 -0.5 6-7 None 31/10 AM 10.0 1.2 0.3 3 None 31/11 PM 8.2 -0.6 -0.1 2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/08 AM 11.2 1.5 0.9 3-6 None 29/08 PM 9.3 -0.4 0.7 9-10 None 30/09 AM 9.0 -0.7 -1.7 5 None 30/10 PM 8.5 -1.2 -0.7 5-6 None 31/10 AM 11.2 1.5 0.2 3 None 31/11 PM 9.4 -0.3 -0.1 2 None
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 08:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...High astronomical tides with increasing surge and wave action will contribute to splashover and dune erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Dune erosion and splashover around lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/08 AM 11.0 1.5 1.6 4-9 Minor 29/09 PM 8.8 -0.7 0.8 12-16 None 30/09 AM 8.3 -1.2 -1.4 8-9 None 30/10 PM 7.9 -1.6 -0.5 5-7 None 31/10 AM 10.3 0.8 0.3 3-4 None 31/11 PM 8.6 -0.9 -0.1 2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/09 AM 10.7 1.9 1.8 4-8 None 29/09 PM 8.4 -0.4 0.7 12-14 None 30/09 AM 8.1 -0.7 -1.4 7-8 None 30/10 PM 7.5 -1.3 -0.5 6-7 None 31/10 AM 10.0 1.2 0.3 3 None 31/11 PM 8.2 -0.6 -0.1 2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/08 AM 11.2 1.5 0.9 3-6 None 29/08 PM 9.3 -0.4 0.7 9-10 None 30/09 AM 9.0 -0.7 -1.7 5 None 30/10 PM 8.5 -1.2 -0.7 5-6 None 31/10 AM 11.2 1.5 0.2 3 None 31/11 PM 9.4 -0.3 -0.1 2 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 08:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...High astronomical tides with increasing surge and wave action will contribute to splashover and dune erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Dune erosion and splashover around lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/08 AM 11.0 1.5 1.6 4-9 Minor 29/09 PM 8.8 -0.7 0.8 12-16 None 30/09 AM 8.3 -1.2 -1.4 8-9 None 30/10 PM 7.9 -1.6 -0.5 5-7 None 31/10 AM 10.3 0.8 0.3 3-4 None 31/11 PM 8.6 -0.9 -0.1 2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/09 AM 10.7 1.9 1.8 4-8 None 29/09 PM 8.4 -0.4 0.7 12-14 None 30/09 AM 8.1 -0.7 -1.4 7-8 None 30/10 PM 7.5 -1.3 -0.5 6-7 None 31/10 AM 10.0 1.2 0.3 3 None 31/11 PM 8.2 -0.6 -0.1 2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/08 AM 11.2 1.5 0.9 3-6 None 29/08 PM 9.3 -0.4 0.7 9-10 None 30/09 AM 9.0 -0.7 -1.7 5 None 30/10 PM 8.5 -1.2 -0.7 5-6 None 31/10 AM 11.2 1.5 0.2 3 None 31/11 PM 9.4 -0.3 -0.1 2 None
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 23:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Clay; Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Whitley A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MCCREARY...WHITLEY...CLAY KNOX...BELL...LAUREL...AND PULASKI COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1111 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Bark Camp to Clate to near Noetown and moving south at 15 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Middlesboro, Noetown and Binghamtown around 1115 PM EST. Gausdale, Louden, Julip and Suttons Mill around 1120 PM EST. Birdseye, Lucky, Kayjay and Yaden around 1125 PM EST. Carpenter, Verne and Wheeler around 1130 PM EST. Siler, Goins and Dixie around 1135 PM EST. Gatliff, Nevisdale, Packard, Goldbug and Wofford around 1140 PM EST. Williamsburg, Redbird, Polly Camp, Chenoa and Davisburg around 1145 PM EST. Frakes and Duckrun around 1150 PM EST. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-29 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway MIDWEEK WINTER STORMS Moderate to heavy significant snowfall is possible midweek from two storms, starting as early as Tuesday afternoon. A drop in temperatures are expected Sunday into Tuesday morning across the panhandle ahead of the storms, thus expect snowfall from this first storm. The second storm on Thursday is associated with warmer air, so areas may change from snow to rain. There is large discrepancy on if and when the transition will occur of snow to rain. If the precipitation remains snowfall, these events will result in a significant amount of total snowfall. Please monitor for updates as confidence in the forecast grows.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 08:40:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-29 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels MIDWEEK WINTER STORMS Moderate to heavy snowfall is possible midweek from two storms, starting as early as Tuesday morning. A drop in temperatures are expected Sunday into Tuesday morning across the panhandle ahead of the storms, thus expect snowfall from this first storm. The second storm on Thursday is associated with warmer air, so areas may change from snow to rain. There is large discrepancy on when the transition will occur of snow to rain, but higher confidence that this transition will occur in the areas near Sitka, Klawock, and Ketchikan. Please monitor for updates as confidence in the forecast grows.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for the latest information regarding coastal flood impacts and closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/06 AM 7.2 1.6 1.1 1 Minor 30/06 PM 6.0 0.4 1.2 2-3 None 31/07 AM 7.1 1.5 0.8 2 Minor 31/07 PM 6.2 0.6 1.2 1 None 01/07 AM 7.4 1.8 1.1 1 Minor
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Community Policy