Flood Watch issued for Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...High astronomical tides with increasing surge and wave action will contribute to splashover and dune erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Dune erosion and splashover around lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 7.6 -1.9 -0.1 1 None 29/08 AM 10.7 1.2 1.3 3-9 None 29/09 PM 9.4 -0.1 1.4 9-13 None 30/09 AM 8.6 -0.9 -1.1 8-9 None 30/10 PM 7.5 -2.0 -0.9 4-5 None 31/10 AM 10.1 0.6 0.1 3 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 7.4 -1.4 -0.1 1 None 29/08 AM 10.3 1.5 1.2 3-8 None 29/09 PM 9.0 0.2 1.3 9-12 None 30/09 AM 8.4 -0.4 -1.1 7-8 None 30/10 PM 7.1 -1.7 -0.9 4-5 None 31/10 AM 9.7 0.9 0.0 3 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 8.3 -1.4 -0.2 2 None 29/08 AM 11.0 1.3 0.7 3-6 None 29/08 PM 9.8 0.1 1.2 8-9 None 30/09 AM 9.4 -0.3 -1.3 5 None 30/10 PM 8.0 -1.7 -1.2 4-5 None 31/10 AM 10.9 1.2 -0.1 3 None

