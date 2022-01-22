ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 14:56:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-23 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Piscataquis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with areas of blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause hazardous travel. Power outages are possible. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow for the Winter Storm Warning with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected resulting in wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight EST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern New London, Southern New London by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 16:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern New London; Southern New London BLIZZARD CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS NEW LONDON AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES At 251 PM, radar showed one last heavy snow band extending from near Voluntown southward to Mystic across Long Island Sound to near Montauk, and was slowly weakening. This band is still capable of producing snowfall of up to 2 inches per hour. Elsewhere, the combination of moderate snow and blowing and drifting snow was reducing visibility to below one quarter mile at times, especially in exposed areas. These conditions, combined with northwest winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph, are still producing blizzard conditions in many places. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, bring a winter survival kit. If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 14:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Sherman; Valley; Webster RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 063, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 082, 083, 084, 085 AND 086 * AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster and Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Westchester, Putnam, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 10:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Putnam; Rockland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 23:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Clay; Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Whitley A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MCCREARY...WHITLEY...CLAY KNOX...BELL...LAUREL...AND PULASKI COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1111 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Bark Camp to Clate to near Noetown and moving south at 15 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Middlesboro, Noetown and Binghamtown around 1115 PM EST. Gausdale, Louden, Julip and Suttons Mill around 1120 PM EST. Birdseye, Lucky, Kayjay and Yaden around 1125 PM EST. Carpenter, Verne and Wheeler around 1130 PM EST. Siler, Goins and Dixie around 1135 PM EST. Gatliff, Nevisdale, Packard, Goldbug and Wofford around 1140 PM EST. Williamsburg, Redbird, Polly Camp, Chenoa and Davisburg around 1145 PM EST. Frakes and Duckrun around 1150 PM EST. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BELL COUNTY, KY

