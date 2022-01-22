Flood Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow for the Winter Storm Warning with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected resulting in wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight EST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO