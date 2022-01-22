ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Madagascar braces for more stormy weather

BBC
 6 days ago

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires JavaScript...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
bulletin-news.com

Dozens Die as Storm Ana Hits Malawi, Mozambique, and Madagascar

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ana, Southern Africa has been ravaged by floods, which has claimed the lives of more than 70 people. At least 48 people have died in Madagascar, and 130,000 more have been forced to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in improvised shelters. At least...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

More frigid weather for the weekend

A fresh batch of bitterly cold, arctic air will settle over the Valley as the final weekend of the month gets underway. Clouds are expected to break for sunshine Saturday but readings will be no higher than the mid teens. Wind chill values will be below zero early in the day.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madagascar#Stormy Weather#Tropical Depression#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy