Madagascar braces for more stormy weather

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ana, Southern Africa has been ravaged by floods, which has claimed the lives of more than 70 people. At least 48 people have died in Madagascar, and 130,000 more have been forced to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in improvised shelters. At least...
2,000 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled, as snow begins to pound the Northeast. In some areas, the snow accumulation could reach as high as two feet, and the snow and wind could yield blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service. In Boston, which could see.
A fresh batch of bitterly cold, arctic air will settle over the Valley as the final weekend of the month gets underway. Clouds are expected to break for sunshine Saturday but readings will be no higher than the mid teens. Wind chill values will be below zero early in the day.
The death toll from a tropical storm that swept through three African countries this week exceeded 70 as rescue workers scrambled to repair collapsed power lines and help thousands of people stranded by the flooding. Strong winds, swollen rivers and heavy rains from Tropical Storm Ana brought down homes and...
2,000 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled, as snow begins to pound the Northeast. In some areas, the snow accumulation could reach as high as two feet, and the snow and wind could yield blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service. In Boston, which could see.
2,000 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled, as snow begins to pound the Northeast. In some areas, the snow accumulation could reach as high as 2 feet, and the snow and wind could yield blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service. In Boston, which could see.
2,000 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled, as snow begins to pound the Northeast. In some areas, the snow accumulation could reach as high as two feet, and the snow and wind could yield blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service. In Boston, which could see.
2,000 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled, as snow begins to pound the Northeast. In some areas, the snow accumulation could reach as high as two feet, and the snow and wind could yield blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service. In Boston, which could see.
2,000 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled, as snow begins to pound the Northeast. In some areas, the snow accumulation could reach as high as two feet, and the snow and wind could yield blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service. In Boston, which could see.
Comments / 0