A new year is a time for reflection on the past and hope for the future. My new year’s wish this year is that across the country, every high school gives each graduate a diploma and a voter registration card, and every center of education and training — whether community college or four-year university, technical training or business school — ensures that every entering student is registered to vote. The energy, the urgency, the imagination of the young offer this country the best hope for salvation.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO