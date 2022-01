BAY CITY, MI - Residents of Michigan’s 96th House District will get a chance to speak with their representative this week. State Rep. Timmy Beson will be hosting an office hour event on Friday, Jan. 28 at the Bangor Township Hall at 180 State Park Drive. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Friday and the public is invite to attend. According to information provided by Beson’s office, Beson will provide information about his work at the state legislature.

