24th Annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit Being Held Virtually

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit continues today.

And, like last year, it’s once again taking place virtually due to COVID-19.

Presentations got underway last night.

The conference features workshops, panels and wellness sessions about racial justice.

Some of the speakers include Brian Broome, Deesha Philyaw and Damon Young.

A full schedule of events can be found here .

The summit, which is in its 24th year, wraps up this evening at 5:45 p.m.

More information about the summit is available on their website .