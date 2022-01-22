24th Annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit Being Held Virtually
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit continues today.
And, like last year, it’s once again taking place virtually due to COVID-19.
Presentations got underway last night.
The conference features workshops, panels and wellness sessions about racial justice.
Some of the speakers include Brian Broome, Deesha Philyaw and Damon Young.
A full schedule of events can be found here .
The summit, which is in its 24th year, wraps up this evening at 5:45 p.m.
More information about the summit is available on their website .
