Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a warning to the UFC. Eagle Fighting Championship, which is owned by Nurmagomeodv, is set to have its first U.S. event on Friday. The card sees the likes of Rashad Evans, Tyrone Spong, Ray Borg, and other UFC veterans on the event. They have also signed the likes of Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee which Nurmagomedov says is only the beginning.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO