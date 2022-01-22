ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

KSNT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears. The end result in...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

KRON4 News

Bay Area food banks experiencing ‘alarming’ volunteer shortages

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Five major Bay Area food banks are calling on the public to help after all the nonprofits reported “alarming” volunteer shortages in their warehouses and at their food distribution sites. The food banks, who serve 12 Northern California counties, said that while volunteer rates at sites traditionally slow down slightly […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
orangeobserver.com

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida searching for volunteers

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is asking for the community’s help to fill hundreds of open volunteer shifts this month, including dozens of slots this week. The food bank says it always sees a decline in volunteer help after the holidays. However, with the spread of Omicron this year, many volunteers have opted to stay home.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
kgns.tv

Food Bank searching for volunteers for Saturday event

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local food bank that keeps the community from going hungry is asking for volunteers to help. This weekend, the South Texas Food Bank will be honoring Martin Luther King Jr Day and they are searching for volunteers who are able to help sort cans and assemble food bags.
LAREDO, TX
tucson.com

Photos: Volunteers help out the food bank after National Guard finishes term

Volunteers work at The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona's drive-thru food distribution and the food bank's assembly line for their emergency food bags at the food bank on Jan. 18. After record breaking fiscal year, the community food bank is need of more volunteers to help with the distribution...
CHARITIES
news9.com

Tulsa Opera Volunteers At The Community Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma

The Tulsa Opera spent the day at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. They packed up bags of food for Oklahomans in need. Food Bank employees said volunteers help them save money, which goes right back into the community. "I know the power of community," said Dani Keil, Director...
TULSA, OK
WOWT

Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland on MLK Day

For many families today was a day of learning and reflection. Bluejays Extra: Emma Ronsiek named Big East Player of the Week. The Jays start a three-game road stretch Wednesday at Butler. Bluejays Extra: Nembhard Big East Freshman of the Week. Updated: 3 hours ago. They're home against St. John's...
CHARITIES
sanjoseinside.com

Food Banks Issue Plea for Volunteers as Requests for Food Deliveries Increase

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and four other Bay Area food banks have a critical shortage with volunteers and are reaching out to the public for assistance. The food banks -- Alameda County Community Food Bank, Food Bank of Contra Costa Solano, Redwood Empire Food Bank, San Francisco Marin Food Bank and Second Harvest -- serve 12 Northern California counties.
SANTA CLARA, CA
bocojo.com

FFA members volunteer at the Central and Northeast Food Bank

For Ashland FFA’s January Chapter meeting, members made a visit to the Central and Northeast Food Bank in Columbia, MO. Thirty-five FFA members volunteered for two hours and packed 1500lbs of dry cereal. Each bag contained 1lb of cereal, and each box held around 12-15 bags. Ashland FFA was able to end with a total of 3 pallets worth, with each pallet holding 54 boxes. Overall the members had an amazing evening of volunteering in the help to end food insecurity.
COLUMBIA, MO
WYFF4.com

Harvest Hope Food Bank needs volunteers due to impact of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank is in need of volunteers, according to Brad Docheff, executive director of the Upstate branch for Harvest Hope. Docheff said it is seeing fewer volunteers due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. "Since COVID has started, there's...
CHARITIES
wymt.com

Food Banks in Kentucky seeing shortage of volunteers due to pandemic

KENTUCKY. (WYMT) - Over the course of the pandemic, state and local food banks have experienced a shortage of volunteers. Many directors believe it is because of the pandemic and fear of COVID-19 exposure. “It’s definitely affected our numbers with entire groups that may be scheduled to serve in an...
KENTUCKY STATE
mycbs4.com

Food bank in Bronson faces volunteer shortages

The Children’s Table is a non-profit organization that has been serving the community for over 25 years. But since the coronavirus pandemic started, they have been facing some challenges. For almost 30 years, Bill Brown arrives in the morning, ready to help. Over the years, Bill and his wife...
BRONSON, FL
