COAL TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain boys swim team added another win on Thursday, going on the road and defeating Shamokin 68-35. The Wildcat 200 Medley Relay of Owen Wunder, Arthur McGuire, Jonathan Hughes, and Jackson Walker touched the wall first with a winning time of 2:05.70. The winning continued as Jonathan Hughes won the 200 Free and 100 Fly, Owen Wunder won the 200IM and 100 Back, Jackson Walker won the 50Free and 100 Free, and Arthur McGuire won the 100 Breaststroke. Additionally, the 200 Free Relay of Hughes, Wunder, Gabe Coakley, and Walker was also victorious.

SHAMOKIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO