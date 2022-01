Sometimes a nice retreat to a faraway place is what you need, but not what you can afford. Go to Skaneateles and get what you need for way less. Getting a little time away from the hustle and bustle of life is a necessity. What isn't a must is spending thousands on a small vacation to a touristy, and cluttered city. Sure, if that is something you're into, by all means, but there are much cheaper and arguably way better options. With this option, not only will you spend less, but you also won't even have to leave Central New York, which is a massive perk.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO