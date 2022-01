On the year, the Cleveland Cavaliers have checked in at 29-19, while finding ways to win eight of their last 10 games. The Cavaliers have been hit with their share of injuries this season, though, and losing Lauri Markkanen for reportedly a minimum of a couple of weeks to a high ankle sprain, per Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, doesn’t help. In their first game without Markkanen, who had been getting it going, Cleveland won 95-93 over the New York Knicks on Monday, but their offense was luckluster in that one.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO