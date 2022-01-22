Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard and Twitter Blue Launches NFT Profile Pictures in This Week’s Business and Crypto Roundup

Despite a turbulent year for the company, Blizzard is now finally creating its first new game universe/franchise in six years. The new game was revealed in a recent hiring ad for the developer, which calls for artists, designers, and engineers. While specific details revolving around the title remain scarce at the moment, Blizzard does share that it’ll be a survival game with its very own original universe, marking the first since the company introduced Overwatch back in 2016. The pitch also states that the game will be ported for both PC and consoles, although with Microsoft’s new acquisition of Blizzard, it’s yet to be seen whether the firm’s games will become Xbox exclusives or still have a presence on the PlayStation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO