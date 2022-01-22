ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard and Twitter Blue Launches NFT Profile Pictures in This Week’s Business and Crypto Roundup

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany brands are starting to see a recovery despite the challenges initially brought on by the pandemic. Some businesses, especially ones that focused efforts on expanding e-commerce ventures, have even seen profits rise even higher than before. HYPEBEAST has rounded up the top business and crypto stories of the...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
hypebeast.com

Blizzard Is Creating Its First New Game Franchise Since 2016's 'Overwatch'

Despite a turbulent year for the company, Blizzard is now finally creating its first new game universe/franchise in six years. The new game was revealed in a recent hiring ad for the developer, which calls for artists, designers, and engineers. While specific details revolving around the title remain scarce at the moment, Blizzard does share that it’ll be a survival game with its very own original universe, marking the first since the company introduced Overwatch back in 2016. The pitch also states that the game will be ported for both PC and consoles, although with Microsoft’s new acquisition of Blizzard, it’s yet to be seen whether the firm’s games will become Xbox exclusives or still have a presence on the PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Crytek Announces a Fourth Installment for Its Beloved 'Crysis' Game Series

Almost 10 years after unleashing Crysis 3 to ravenous gaming fans around the world, The Crytek Group has announced that a fourth installment of the series is on the way. The big announcement was heralded by an emphatic company quote stating, “CRYSIS IS COMING BACK!,” along with a 46-second teaser video uploaded to Crytek’s YouTube channel.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Cryptocurrency#Twitter Blue#Nft Profile Pictures#Hypebeast#Business 1#Lvmh#Labe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
hypebeast.com

'Call of Duty’s' Next 3 Games Will Reportedly Be Available on PlayStation

PlayStation owners will still be able to play the next three Call of Duty games, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Last week, Microsoft announced its nearly $70 billion USD acquisition of Activision Blizzard, leaving gamers wondering if future games would be exclusive to Xbox. On January 20, Microsoft...
VIDEO GAMES
thepaypers.com

Twitter to start NFT profile picture verification

Twitter has announced the release of an official verification mechanism for account users with NFT profile pictures. Clients can now link their Ethereum wallet to their Twitter account and can choose from a list of NFTs they own and set one as their profile picture. Currently, the new feature is...
INTERNET
Light Stalking

Twitter Bringing NFT-Backed Profile Pictures to Twitter Blue Subscription Platform

It looks like the ever-controversial NFT is coming to Twitter, specifically Twitter Blue check-marked subscribers, the company announced. In a pilot program rolling out to users in Australia and Canada, Twitter Blue, during which the company hopes to “gain a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized, more expressive” and on and on.
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Twitter launches hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Social media giant Twitter Inc. has rolled out a feature that allows the owners of nonfungible token artwork to showcase them as their Twitter profiles in the form of a “soft hexagon.”. Twitter made the feature available on Thursday to Twitter Blue subscribers who have Apple Inc. iOS devices...
INTERNET
Coinspeaker

Twitter Announces New Feature for Twitter Blue Subscribers – NFT Profile Pictures

The Twitter NFT profile pictures are unique as they are distinguishably hexagon-shaped, other than the standard circle-shaped on the social media platform. Social network company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has announced that some of its users can now begin to use non-fungible tokens (NFT) as their profile pictures. Allowing selected Twitter customers to use NFTs as profile pictures represent the company’s biggest foray into the non-fungible tokens’ space. The NFTs industry is speedily growing, with a constantly increasing number of adoptions. Twitter said the new NFT feature, powered by OpenSea, will be exclusively available to users of its Blue subscription service on iOS, which is currently not global. The subscription service is live in some early markets, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the US. Consecutively, support for the web and android users will roll out. Although iOS users are the only ones with access to the unique NFT profile pictures on Twitter, other users of the social media app will see the change.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy