The OP has a new twist on an old classic for you, Yahtzee Spam. It’s the same old Yahtzee game, but this one comes with a dice rolling box that looks like a can of spam. Also, each die features six well known spam dishes: spam sushi roll, spam and noodles, spam musubi, fried spam sandwich, spam kabobs, and spam fries. I’m not sure I like either spam or Yahtzee enough to get this, but if you’re a fan of this game and you don’t have a copy this one could be worth getting. The art on the dice is super cute, so if you need a copy of Yahtzee I think this one would be worth considering. You can get your copy from The OP store now for $16.99.

HOBBIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO