Premier League

Digne hit by bottle thrown from crowd on return to Everton

 6 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Lucas Digne fell to the ground and clutched his head after appearing to be hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd, seconds after setting up...

