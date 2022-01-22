ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Mother of 11-year-old who died by suicide sues social media firms Meta and Snap

By Adela Suliman
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of an 11-year-old child, Selena Rodriguez, from Enfield, Conn. has filed a lawsuit against two social media giants, arguing a lack of adequate safeguards led her daughter to take her own life in July 2021. A wrongful-death lawsuit against Snap Inc., which runs Snapchat, and Meta Platforms...

www.washingtonpost.com

