Public Health

After stock price collapse, Peloton faces tough questions about post-pandemic future

By Todd C. Frankel
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a rough ride in recent years for Peloton. The at-home fitness company soared after going public at $29 a share in late 2019 — and then the pandemic hit. Sales of Peloton’s stationary bikes and treadmills increased 172 percent during the early lockdowns. Millions of fans paid to stream...

www.washingtonpost.com

Motley Fool

Why Peloton Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

Many stocks are not doing well in these early weeks of 2022, but Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is a particularly notable decliner. Battered by news of production "resetting," preliminary results that indicated some weaker-than-expected fundamentals, and an activist investor's call for significant change, the stock has received another blow. A disquieting tweet from a reporter following the company raised a new item of concern for investors. As a result, Peloton shares closed Tuesday nearly 11% lower.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

What’s Going on With Peloton Stock?

You remember Peloton stock (Nasdaq: PTON), right? It’s the company behind those stationary exercise bikes + iPad that it sells for a couple of thousand dollars apiece. It was one of the hottest IPOs of 2019. In 2020, Peloton was selling bikes hand over fist. There were ads everywhere for its bikes and it had everyone excited about “connected fitness.” The last thing I remember, Peloton stock was up to like $160 per share. Let me check and see how it did last year, what do you mean it’s down to $30 per share?!
STOCKS
The Independent

Peloton denies rumours it has stopped production of bikes and treadmills amid questions over future

Peloton has denied reports that it has cut production, and says that it is still on course to hit targets – despite a rocky few months for the connected fitness firm.The company’s share price slumped on Thursday after a report that said it was stopping production of its smart bikes and treadmills in February and March, after failing to find demand.That report followed a tough few months for the company, which has dealt with concerns that it will be unable to keep up its growth as coronavirus lockdowns ease and people head back to gyms and working out outside.But John...
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

Peloton faces uphill climb, as Netflix sees its stock drop

Peloton is responding after reports that the company was scaling back production due to dwindling demand. This comes as another pandemic-popular service, Netflix, is seeing its stock drop due to predictions of slow growth in 2022. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 21, 2022.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Netflix, Peloton bring pandemic-stock era to shuddering halt

The Covid-19 pandemic isn't over yet, but the boom it helped create for stay-at-home stocks is vanishing. Netflix and Peloton Interactive, two of the highest-profile stars of the lockdown era, both plunged Thursday -- the latest sign that investors have moved on from the so-called pandemic trade. Netflix expects to add a paltry 2.5 million users in the current quarter, well short of estimates. Peloton, meanwhile, is slashing costs to cope with slowing demand for its stationary bikes.
TV & VIDEOS
Seekingalpha.com

Gym stocks are higher after Peloton Interactive points to slow demand

One of the biggest pair trades of the pandemic is back at it today with at-home fitness stocks moving in a different direction than gym stocks. Xponential Fitness (XPOF +7.8%), F45 Training (FXLV +2.7%) and Planet Fitness (PLNT +1.6%) are all higher after a report earlier today indicated that Peloton Interactive (PTON -24.6%) is halting production of bikes and treadmills for two month due to soft demand. A Peloton memo seen by CNBC pointed to a "significant reduction" in demand globally due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and increased competitor activity.
FITNESS
Forbes

Peloton Stock Falls To Pre-Pandemic Levels. It May Be Time To Buy

The sell-off in at-home fitness player Peloton stock stock continues. The stock has declined another 30% since our last update in early December and remains down by about 65% since early November after the company published weaker than expected Q1 FY’22 results and cut its full-year guidance, amid signs of cooling demand for its bikes and treadmills. Although daily Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have actually surged to all-time highs in recent weeks, a trend that should delay return to office plans and help at-home fitness stocks such as Peloton, investors appear to be sitting on the sidelines, given the broader shift out of pandemic-era winners and recent news that Peloton stock would be excluded from the Nasdaq-100.
STOCKS
sgbonline.com

Peloton To Hike Prices

According to a banner notice on its website, Peloton will charge customers a $250 delivery and setup fee on some of its bike models and a $350 delivery and setup fee for some of its treadmills. With the added fees, prices for Peloton’s basic bike will increase to $1,745 from...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

'The Company Is Spinning Out': Peloton Considers Store Closures As Stock Price Plummets

Leaders of fitness company Peloton are considering the closure of several retail stores amid concerns over the company’s finances. Recordings of a call obtained by CNBC revealed talks among Peloton’s management team of cost-saving measures that would curb the impact of reduced revenue. New subscribers have dropped dramatically since hitting all-time highs during the pandemic, when the shuttering of gyms led to a surge in demand for at-home exercise programs.
MARKETS
NBC News

Peloton faces setback as stock hits a 52-week low

Peloton is now facing an uphill battle due to sagging sales and pressure to cut costs amidst more and more gyms reopening. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on the company’s series of setbacks as their stock hits a 52-week low. Jan. 19, 2022.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Clorox downgraded as COVID-driven growth slows

Clorox Co. shares fell 4.2% in Wednesday trading after the consumer cleaning products company was downgraded to underperform from neutral at Credit Suisse based on concern that the skyrocketing growth from early in the pandemic has started to wane. Analysts maintained their $160 target price. Sales for fiscal year ending June 2021 reached $7.34 billion, up from $6.72 billion for the fiscal year ending June 2020. Sales for the fiscal first quarter fell to $1.81 billion from $1.92 billion the previous year. "Nearly two years into the pandemic, Clorox is a larger company that can grow faster," the note said. "If consumption continues to revert toward pre-pandemic levels, $500 million in company sales may still be at risk." Analysts also highlight pricing uncertainty and the impact on margins. "If consumption weakens further amid high input cost inflation, a drop in volumes could result in material deleverage to margins," the note said. Clorox is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results on Feb. 3, according to a FactSet calendar. Clorox stock has tumbled 21.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 15%.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Robinhood pines for the meme stock glory days after another tough quarter

Earlier this week we wrote that the glory days of meme stocks appear to be over. Same goes for the trading app that propelled them to fame. Robinhood stock fell 12% after hours Thursday when it revealed a wider loss than expected and projected Q1 revenue that left investors asking, “...that’s it?”
STOCKS

