Watch: Boyce heads in Hearts' third goal at Auchinleck

Past and present Yorkshire and England cricketers were among the mourners at the funeral of Ray Illingworth.Former umpire Dickie Bird was one of those to pay tribute to the former Yorkshire, Leicestershire and England all-rounder, who died on Christmas Day aged 89.“It’s a very very sad day,” said Bird. “I’ve lost a great friend.“He was a great cricketer and, if I had any problems in cricket, I used to give Ray a ring and he used to have a long chat with me.“Obviously I umpired many matches when he was captain of England and he was the finest captain England...
