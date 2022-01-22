ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Watch: Boyce heads in Hearts' third goal at Auchinleck

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Irish strike Liam Boyce adds to his...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Boyce
The Independent

Newcastle facing struggle to make more signings before transfer deadline

Newcastle’s hunt for further January recruits is destined to go down to the wire as selling clubs dig in for a fight.The Magpies, in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, have spent the last two weeks striving to add to their earlier signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.However, they have been met with stern resistance by clubs either determined not to sell their best players this month, or intent on not doing so until they have squeezed every last penny they can out of the Premier League’s newest financial power.Newcastle’s search has sparked daily speculation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Collingwood scared of long-term impact Covid bubbles might have on players

Paul Collingwood fears for the long-term mental health of England cricketers following two years of Covid-enforced bubbles and believes a disrupted preparation meant they were “sitting ducks” at the Ashes.The onset of the pandemic has left England regularly contending with restrictive conditions, initially at home and then on tour which Collingwood suspects has inhibited performance levels.But of greater worry to the England assistant, taking charge for the Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados in the absence of head coach Chris Silverwood is the impact of lengthy stints in these environments.While Collingwood accepted global circumstances have meant compromises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Cup#Uk#Northern Irish
The Independent

Dickie Bird pays tribute to ‘outstanding man’ Ray Illingworth at his funeral

Past and present Yorkshire and England cricketers were among the mourners at the funeral of Ray Illingworth.Former umpire Dickie Bird was one of those to pay tribute to the former Yorkshire, Leicestershire and England all-rounder, who died on Christmas Day aged 89.“It’s a very very sad day,” said Bird. “I’ve lost a great friend.“He was a great cricketer and, if I had any problems in cricket, I used to give Ray a ring and he used to have a long chat with me.“Obviously I umpired many matches when he was captain of England and he was the finest captain England...
SPORTS
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fit-again Johnny Sexton focused on forcing way into Ireland team for Six Nations

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is raring to go for the Six Nations after overcoming injury and a bout of coronavirus.The influential fly-half suffered knee and ankle damage during his country’s statement win over New Zealand in the autumn and was then struck down by a Covid-19 infection.Sexton starred on his first start since the All Blacks triumph, helping Leinster beat Bath 64-7 in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday after coming off the bench in his province’s 89-7 win over Montpellier the previous weekend“I had a frustrating couple of months, post the New Zealand game,” said the 36-year-old. “But thankfully...
WORLD
BBC

Hillsborough disaster: 97th victim to be added to memorial

Liverpool football club is to update Anfield's Hillsborough memorial with the name of the 97th victim of the disaster who died last year. Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield but survived until his death in July at the age of 55.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Hillsborough disaster: Andrew Devine's name engraved on memorial

The name of the 97th Hillsborough disaster victim, who died last year, has been added to Anfield's memorial. Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield, but survived until his death in July 2021. A coroner later ruled he was the 97th...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy