Ira Winderman: Heat reunion comes at awkward time for languishing Lakers

There will be no “Heat Reunion 2022″ T-shirts. No name tags. Heck, not even an open bar (or cash bar).

Yet when the Los Angeles Lakers arrive for Sunday’s game at FTX Arena, the embraces will be abundant, perhaps with some assistance pointing out how to get to the visitor’s locker room.

This is not the case of a single former player or coach coming out early to reminisce.

The Lakers arrive with the ability to put together a complete ex-Heat lineup guided by a former Heat coach, one with LeBron James at center (he’s playing that these days), Trevor Ariza at power forward (where he played for the Heat in last season’s playoffs), Wayne Ellington at small forward (he of the Heat 3-point records broken by Duncan Robinson), Kendrick Nunn at shooting guard (a Heat starter in 44 games last season) and Avery Bradley (another member of last season’s Heat), with former Heat lead assistant coach David Fizdale now the lead assistant for Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

For now, the current Heat find themselves in a better place than Los Angeles-relocated Heat, not that some of the Heat’s former exes aren’t having their moments.

LeBron James

Heat departure: Left the Heat in 2014 NBA free agency, preferring watching World Cup soccer to taking a meeting with Pat Riley, taking his “smiling faces with hidden agendas” (Riley’s words) back to the Cleveland Cavaliers before moving on to the Lakers.

Lakers’ reality: James won the 2020 NBA title with the Lakers, defeating the Heat in the “bubble” NBA Finals at Disney. So in many ways his Lakers mandate already has been met.

This season, at 37, James has again reinvented himself, moving to center amid the ongoing injury issues with Anthony Davis. He again is headed to the All-Star Game and again should be a factor in voting for Most Valuable Player.

For all his issues in leaving the Heat and then the Cavaliers, this arguably might be the most mismatched, ill-conceived supporting cast since his initial Cleveland tenure.

Kendrick Nunn

Heat departure: Amid the Heat offseason maneuvering that included adding Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker, the Heat in August rescinded their $4.7 qualifying offer to Nunn in restricted free agency. Free to then sign anywhere without the Heat ability to match, Nunn agreed to a two-year, $10.25 million deal with the Lakers.

Lakers reality: There hasn’t been one, Nunn yet to play this season due to a bone bruise in his right knee. Projected to potentially play as a starter, and therefore with the opportunity to rebuild his eventual free-agent value, Nunn recently had another setback, according to Vogel.

Now the question is whether Nunn ever plays for the Lakers, potentially to serve as a salary in a deal at the Feb. 10 NBA trading deadline.

Trevor Ariza

Heat departure: After being outmuscled in their power rotation in being swept out of the first round of last season’s playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat essentially swapped out Ariza for former Lakers forward Markieff Morris, with both taking one-year contracts at the veteran minimum.

Lakers reality: Slowed by an ankle issue at the start of his Lakers tenure, Ariza did not make his season debut until Dec. 19 and then promptly found himself in protocols. There have been five starts this season, two scoreless, hardly proving impactful.

At 38, Ariza is at a stage where he is not strong enough to defend many power forwards, not quick enough to stay with small forwards, all part of the Lakers’ ongoing defensive challenges that have them 20th in the league in net defensive rating.

Wayne Ellington

Heat departure: Ellington was dealt to the Phoenix Suns in the Tyler Johnson salary dump at the Feb. 2019 NBA trading deadline, going on to then play for the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Pistons again.

Lakers reality: Ellington signed a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract with the Lakers in August. As with many of his previous stops, at 34, he remains a break-open-in-case-of-emergency 3-point shooter whose defense often has him as a net negative. He enters Sunday’s game having been benched in eight of the past 12 games.

David Fizdale

Heat departure: Fizdale left as Erik Spoelstra’s lead assistant to become coach of the Memphis Grizzlies in May 2016. After just over one season with the Grizzlies, he served just over a season as Knicks coach.

Lakers reality: Fizdale took over as Vogel’s lead assistant in September, after Vogel assistant Jason Kidd left to coach the Mavericks.

The Lakers went 1-5 recently with Fizdale filling as coach when Vogel went into NBA health-and-safety protocols. Despite the record, he stands as a leading candidate to take over on an interim basis if Vogel, as has been speculated, is dismissed.

IN THE LANE

NUNN SENSE: With emotion running high amid the Lakers’ struggles, former Heat guard Kendrick Nunn took a proactive approach to those questioning his commitment to his new team, posting on Twitter, “Lake Show I promise I want to be out there helping my team. Stay patient with me. This process has been just as frustrating for me. I’ll return as soon as I’m healthy! It’ll be worth the wait.” Three folded-hand prayer emoji’s followed. Of Nunn’s knee issue, the latest from Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel was, “Bone bruises are tricky, and his timeline is delayed. Still have no firm timeline on it, but he’s pulled back from workload until it calms down.”

OLYNYK’S JOY: Out since Nov. 10 with a knee sprain, former Heat center Kelly Olynyk returned with a 22-point, nine-rebound performance for the Detroit Pistons in Wednesday night’s 133-131 victory over the Sacramento Kings, expressing just how much joy the game still delivers. “Being away from the game,” Olynyk, 30, said, “you realize how much you miss it, and how much you love it. I’m trying to tell these young guys that like take advantage of every single night, because you don’t know when stuff’s taken away from you, it’s different, man. Life’s boring without basketball. I’ll tell you that much.” As was the case with the Houston Rockets after he was dealt from the Heat in March in the Victor Oladipo trade, Olynyk has shown his value as mentor on a rebuilding team. “He’s a pro for a reason,” Pistons forward Saddiq Bey said. “He’s a great vet.”

MCGRUDER’S CONFUSION: Speaking of the Pistons and former Heat players, it was quite the whirlwind of a week for Rodney McGruder , who was dealt to the Denver Nuggets for Bol Bol only to have the deal rescinded when Bol failed his Detroit physical. Back with the Pistons, McGruder promptly put together 19- and 15-point efforts. “It was different,” McGruder understated. “In this business, it’s part of it. You only can control what you can control. It was a lot of travel. It was kid of tough.” Having worked his way to the Heat after time in Hungary and the G League, McGruder, 30, said he has learned to be prepared for anything. “I’ve been through some crazy things in this NBA,” McGruder said. “I’ve seen it all, and I’ve been thought some things. And it’s part of it.”

LEONARD SPEAKS: Former Heat center Meyers Leonard said it is his recovery from injuries, and not the reaction to an anti-Semitic slur, that he believes has him out of the NBA. He told the Chicago Tribune that shoulder and ankle issues have kept him out of the game, but a desire to return remains. “As everybody in the room knows, there’s plenty of NBA teams who want me and that I could be playing for right now, but I’m just not healthy enough,” Leonard, 29, said. “Did the incident help my case? No. But this time to heal? Yes.” Suspended a week and fined $50,000 by the NBA for the comment made while livestreaming video-game play, Leonard was traded by the Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder last March for Trevor Ariza , and has been out of the league since. And, yes, Heat hope remains. “I would be ecstatic if I could play for the Miami Heat again,” he said. “I fell in love with that place, I really did. My wife and I love it there. There’s something about the culture there that’s just me.”

PRECIOUS MOMENTS: His return overshadowed by Bam Adebayo ’s return from a seven-week injury absence, former Heat center Precious Achiuwa certainly had his moments with his 15 rebounds in the Toronto Raptors’ Monday loss at FTX Arena. Achiuwa, dealt in the Kyle Lowry trade, will be back next weekend at FTX for more. “Precious has been really good to work with,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of the Heat 2020 first-round pick ahead of the first of his team’s two games in Miami over a 13-day period. “We’re just trying to learn him and let him learn us a little bit. I think he does a lot of things. He’s big and strong. He’ll get on the rim, can handle some, rebound and really move his feet on defense. We think we’ve got a really young, versatile player.”

NUMBER

136. Games with the Heat it took Jimmy Butler to tie LeBron James ’ franchise record of nine career triple-doubles. James did it in 294 games over his four seasons with the team.