Hollywood man arrested for two sexual batteries involving prostitutes Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A Hollywood man was arrested for two armed sexual batteries that occurred with prostitutes, officials said.

De’Arius Keitron Woods, 22, was arrested Thursday, according to Hollywood police.

The incidents happened Dec. 27, 2021, and Jan. 17, 2022. In both situations Woods picked up a prostitute, negotiated a price in exchange for sexual acts, then pulled a gun on the woman and forced her to engage in sexual activity in his car.

Woods is also charged with kidnapping/committing/facilitating commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.