ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen gets to work quickly by interviewing Brian Daboll

By Jason Leach
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtLtP_0dsuFilp00

On Friday afternoon, the New York Giants announced that Joe Schoen will be the team’s new general manager.

“We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager. Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team.  His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.” said New York Giants co-owner and president John Mara.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara on GM search

The 42-year-old Schoen spent the last five years as the Buffalo Bills assistant general manager, where he helped build them into a contender.

Schoen will be the team’s fifth general manager since 1979, and Giants ownership along with their fanbase hope that he will have a long and successful tenure.

Though Schoen will have a tall task on his hands rebuilding a team that went 19-46 under the previous general manager Dave Gettleman, he seems up to the task.

“Now, the work begins. My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations.” Schoen said shortly after being named GM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mmei_0dsuFilp00 Also Read:
NFL mock draft 2022: New York Jets and New York Giants reload, three QBs gone in top-12 picks

New York Giants strike quick, with Brian Daboll interview

Schoen didn’t take long to have his first interview as he quickly got to work by grilling a familiar former coworker in Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll .

It makes perfect sense for Daboll to be the first coach Schoen interviewed as they’ve been together for the last four seasons in Buffalo.

In the duo’s first season with the Bills, the team went 6-10, followed by a 10-6 season, then a 13-3 season, and this year the Bills went 11-6 and play the Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Sunday .

With the guidance of Daboll, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was second in the MVP voting in 2020, and Daboll was named AP’s NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Daboll will now rejoin the Bills as they travel to Kansas City for Sunday’s game, and Schoen is now expected to interview former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Time will tell if Schoen names Daboll the Giants’ next head coach, but it seems like it would be a perfect fit. The two already have a working relationship and have already helped turn one franchise around. Then you add the fact that Daboll is one of the best offensive coordinators in the league as was demonstrated last week in the Bills 47-17 blowout win over the Patriots where the team score a touchdown on all seven of their possessions.

Schoen has built a reputation around the league as an intelligent hard worker who is very thorough and detail-orientated. Based on this and the fact that he conducted his first interview within hours of being named GM is a step in the right direction for Big Blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQ863_0dsuFilp00 Also Read:
Deshaun Watson to New York Giants generating smoke

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Related
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Giants’ Joe Schoen losing prime head coach candidate to Dolphins

Joe Schoen might not be shuffling off to Buffalo. That’s because the New York Giants general manager could lose one of his top head coach candidates. The New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard reports “Several league sources believe Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to be the Miami Dolphins’ next head coach. If Daboll takes that job, Dan Quinn & Brian Flores are the leading contenders to be the Giants’ next head coach, to me. NYG’s done significant work on both.”
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Brian Daboll: New Giants head coach looks to rebuild franchise with GM Joe Schoen

The New York Giants have found their replacement for Joe Judge and have hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their new head coach, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. The Miami Dolphins also had an interest in hiring Daboll, according to a source. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

It's Buffalo Bills Lose Brian Daboll to New York Giants

Brian Daboll, the man most responsible for the development of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, is following Joe Schoen to the New York Giants as the team's new head coach, according to multiple reports. Schoen was the Buffalo Bills' assistant general manager who last week was picked by the Giants...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
cbslocal.com

New York Giants Name Brian Daboll As New Head Coach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Giants have a new head coach. Friday evening, the team announced they have hired current Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the 20th head coach in franchise history. This will be Daboll’s first head coaching job, but he’s been on the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#The New York Giants#Jets#American Football#New York Giants Co#Gm#Chiefs
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
MySanAntonio

49ers star Nick Bosa is the great-grandson of one of history's most feared mobsters

Ten days after the 1906 earthquake, Tony Accardo was born in Chicago’s Little Italy. Accardo was 14 when he dropped out of school. By 16, he was working for Jack “Machine Gun” McGurn, one of Al Capone’s hit men, and in his mid-20s, he was promoted to be Capone’s bodyguard. Two decades later, Accardo had risen to the top of the Chicago Outfit, one of America’s most-feared organized crime families.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ryan Tannehill’s wife Lauren Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill is a great veteran quarterback. The former Miami Dolphins and now Tennessee Titans signal-caller has been instrumental in the comeback of the Titans to the playoffs. He spent seven years in Miami, before being traded to Tennessee, where he immediately won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. Of course, Tannehill could not do it all alone. Thankfully for him, he has much support at home, coming from his wife, Lauren Tannehill. The pair have had a steady relationship for upwards of 13 years now, capped by two children. In this piece, we will take a deep dive into the life of the significant other of Tannehill. Ladies and gentlemen, Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

38K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy