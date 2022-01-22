New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen gets to work quickly by interviewing Brian Daboll

On Friday afternoon, the New York Giants announced that Joe Schoen will be the team’s new general manager.

“We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager. Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.” said New York Giants co-owner and president John Mara. New York Giants co-owner John Mara on GM search

The 42-year-old Schoen spent the last five years as the Buffalo Bills assistant general manager, where he helped build them into a contender.

Schoen will be the team’s fifth general manager since 1979, and Giants ownership along with their fanbase hope that he will have a long and successful tenure.

Though Schoen will have a tall task on his hands rebuilding a team that went 19-46 under the previous general manager Dave Gettleman, he seems up to the task.

“Now, the work begins. My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations.” Schoen said shortly after being named GM.

New York Giants strike quick, with Brian Daboll interview

Schoen didn’t take long to have his first interview as he quickly got to work by grilling a familiar former coworker in Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll .

It makes perfect sense for Daboll to be the first coach Schoen interviewed as they’ve been together for the last four seasons in Buffalo.

In the duo’s first season with the Bills, the team went 6-10, followed by a 10-6 season, then a 13-3 season, and this year the Bills went 11-6 and play the Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Sunday .

With the guidance of Daboll, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was second in the MVP voting in 2020, and Daboll was named AP’s NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Daboll will now rejoin the Bills as they travel to Kansas City for Sunday’s game, and Schoen is now expected to interview former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Time will tell if Schoen names Daboll the Giants’ next head coach, but it seems like it would be a perfect fit. The two already have a working relationship and have already helped turn one franchise around. Then you add the fact that Daboll is one of the best offensive coordinators in the league as was demonstrated last week in the Bills 47-17 blowout win over the Patriots where the team score a touchdown on all seven of their possessions.

Schoen has built a reputation around the league as an intelligent hard worker who is very thorough and detail-orientated. Based on this and the fact that he conducted his first interview within hours of being named GM is a step in the right direction for Big Blue.

More must-reads: