7 Kitchen Trends We'll Be Seeing Everywhere in 2022

In 1978, Gianni Versace blessed the world with bold, Hellenistic designs that became synonymous with ‘70s- and ‘80s-era decadence. And oh, how we yearn for the days of Studio 54. As we head into year three of the pandemic, we can all agree: The dystopian nightmare we’re calling “reality” is starting to feel like the never-ending party from hell. That said, it makes sense why retro aesthetics and storybook-style escape rooms are exploding in interiors: We’re yearning for a decade that’s filled with carefree galivanting and the IDGAF mentality that comes with it. So, what’s the name of the game for decor trends in 2022? Revamping our homes to reflect the strength, resilience and individuality of Greek gods and goddesses—while, of course, keeping things as luxurious as possible. Pinterest is calling the trend “Hellenistic revival,” and it’s combining the best of nostalgic design with Greek opulence.

