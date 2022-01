Minnie Mouse is a Disney character that has been around forever. Many of us know her in the various renditions she’s taken on since she’s been around since 1928. She’s iconic, up there with Mickey in terms of character recognition. Until now, Minnie Mouse has never really caused controversy, because she is a cartoon mouse that kids love. But the executives at Disney have chosen to — gasp! — put her in a pantsuit for a temporary design change in a suit designed by Stella McCartney, and everyone is losing their minds.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO