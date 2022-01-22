ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance 2022: Shudder Acquires Midnight Official Selection SPEAK NO EVIL

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
screenanarchy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShudder announced last night that the AMC streaming service has acquired the rights for Christian Tafdrup's psychological thriller Speak No Evil. A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite...

