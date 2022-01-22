ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

On Nature column: Wolf population struggling in Yellowstone

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 6 days ago

It has been more than 25 years since the reintroduction of grey wolves (Canis lupus) into Yellowstone National Park. In a quarter-century, the return of wolves produced a profound effect on the ecosystem and geography of the region. Wolves in the park quickly reduced the exploding number of deer, elk and...

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
Montana Standard

Business coalition opposes wolf hunting, trapping near Yellowstone

About 100 businesses have formed a coalition opposing Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ higher wolf hunting and trapping quotas near Yellowstone National Park. The Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition – comprised of business owners in the gateway communities of Gardiner, Livingston, West Yellowstone and Cooke City – has been pressing members of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to revert to previous regulations in the hunting districts near the park’s northern boundary following the killing of 180 wolves across Montana this season.
GARDINER, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
tomahawkleader.com

Natural Connections: Wolf!

Naturalist/Education Director, Cable Natural History Museum. It’s not those feelings of comfort and familiarity I’m looking forward to, though. I’m eager to see which of my many wild neighbors have walked down my driveway!. An inch or two of snow on top of the last pass of...
WILDLIFE
Independent Record

Fish and Wildlife Commission to revisit wolf regs near Yellowstone

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Friday, Jan. 28, at 1:30 p.m. to review the wolf hunting and trapping seasons in Region 3 near Yellowstone National Park. The meeting will be streamed live on the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' website. An opportunity for public comment will be provided.
MONTANA STATE
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Population movement tells us a story

While most of the South experienced large population gains last year, Mississippi continues to be on the wrong side of population changes. According to new Census data from July 1, 2020 through July 1, 2021, a net of 4,246 Mississippians moved to other states. When we factor in natural causes (births and deaths), that loss increases to almost 7,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

For the First Time, Scientists Record Orcas Hunting the Largest Animals on Earth

Scientists have discovered and documented the first three records of orcas (Orcinus orca), also known as killer whales, successfully hunting and killing adult blue whales (Balaenoptera musculus). The records were officially published in the journal Marine Mammal Science on January 21. First Three Recorded Blue Whale Killings. Scientists first revealed...
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Bob Brown
Times Daily

Montana curbs wolf hunt after 23 from Yellowstone killed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife commissioners on Friday moved to shut down gray wolf hunting in a portion of the state around Yellowstone National Park, amid mounting criticism over a record number of the animals shot or trapped after roaming across the park boundary this winter. Support local...
MONTANA STATE
Channel 3000

Idaho wolf population holding steady, wildlife officials say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s wolf population remained steady at about 1,500 last year, state wildlife managers said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game made the population estimate public during an Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting. Wildlife officials said the estimate represents wolf numbers during...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature#Yellowstone National Park#Wolves Within#Trump#Native
Daily Montanan

Wildlife advocacy groups sue FWP over wolf hunting regulations

A pair of wildlife advocacy groups are asking a judge to toss out a handful of wolf hunting regulations they say were illegally instituted without proper public participation. The lawsuit, filed in December, alleges that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission improperly instituted wolf hunting regulations on how wolves […] The post Wildlife advocacy groups sue FWP over wolf hunting regulations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Montana Free Press

Heavy wolf harvest triggers new limits near Yellowstone

The state Fish and Wildlife Commission voted today to close wolf trapping and hunting in southwestern Montana if or when six more wolves are harvested in the region. Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that 20 wolves that roamed out of Yellowstone National Park have been killed this season, the most in any single hunting season since wolf reintroduction in 1995. Park employees have since deemed one pack, the Phantom Lake Pack, “eliminated,” according to the story, which re-ignited wildlife advocates’ frustration about the state’s approach to wolf management and inspired a coalition of western environmental organizations to petition Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to issue emergency federal protections for wolves. Haaland has thus far declined to implement such a measure.
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Last Slaveholder in Congress from Every State

We tend to think of slavery and the Civil War as our distant past, and in some respects both are. The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves on Jan. 1, 1863, and the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, outlawing slavery, was ratified was two years later. Yet former slave owners were very much alive well after […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy