On Nature column: Wolf population struggling in Yellowstone
6 days ago
It has been more than 25 years since the reintroduction of grey wolves (Canis lupus) into Yellowstone National Park. In a quarter-century, the return of wolves produced a profound effect on the ecosystem and geography of the region. Wolves in the park quickly reduced the exploding number of deer, elk and...
In your lifetime, you will never get closer to a Yellowstone wolf pack than a trail cam did recently. It quite literally got cleaned up thanks to a gray wolf who decided to give it a licking. This video shared on Facebook this past week shows a wolf pack passing...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board is suggesting that the agency’s new wolf management plan not include a specific population goal. The DNR’s current wolf management plan dates back to 1999 and sets out a population goal of 350 animals....
About 100 businesses have formed a coalition opposing Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ higher wolf hunting and trapping quotas near Yellowstone National Park. The Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition – comprised of business owners in the gateway communities of Gardiner, Livingston, West Yellowstone and Cooke City – has been pressing members of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to revert to previous regulations in the hunting districts near the park’s northern boundary following the killing of 180 wolves across Montana this season.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Friday, Jan. 28, at 1:30 p.m. to review the wolf hunting and trapping seasons in Region 3 near Yellowstone National Park. The meeting will be streamed live on the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' website. An opportunity for public comment will be provided.
Idaho’s wolf population has remained stable and consistent over the last three years based on camera surveys done last summer and since 2019. The 2021 population estimate for Aug. 1 was 1,543 wolves. The 2020 and 2019 estimates were 1,556 and 1,566. Fish and Game staff deploy cameras during...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife commissioners on Friday moved to shut down gray wolf hunting in a portion of the state around Yellowstone National Park, amid mounting criticism over a record number of the animals shot or trapped after roaming across the park boundary this winter. Support local...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s wolf population remained steady at about 1,500 last year, state wildlife managers said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game made the population estimate public during an Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting. Wildlife officials said the estimate represents wolf numbers during...
At least 20 wolves from packs in Yellowstone National Park have been killed in outside states this fall and winter, including at least 15 in Montana. Meanwhile, pressure to end Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping season early in an area just north of the park and to restore gray wolf protections is growing.
A member of the Wisconsin Natural Resources board is suggesting that the agency's new wolf management plan not include a specific population goal. The DNR's current wolf management plan dates back to 1999 and sets out a population goal of 350 animals. Board member Greg Kazmierzski said during a meeting...
A pair of wildlife advocacy groups are asking a judge to toss out a handful of wolf hunting regulations they say were illegally instituted without proper public participation. The lawsuit, filed in December, alleges that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission improperly instituted wolf hunting regulations on how wolves […]
The state Fish and Wildlife Commission voted today to close wolf trapping and hunting in southwestern Montana if or when six more wolves are harvested in the region. Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that 20 wolves that roamed out of Yellowstone National Park have been killed this season, the most in any single hunting season since wolf reintroduction in 1995. Park employees have since deemed one pack, the Phantom Lake Pack, “eliminated,” according to the story, which re-ignited wildlife advocates’ frustration about the state’s approach to wolf management and inspired a coalition of western environmental organizations to petition Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to issue emergency federal protections for wolves. Haaland has thus far declined to implement such a measure.
