Angel Hernandez again proves incompetence is not discrimination

By David Hill
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou almost want to feel bad for Angel Hernandez. The much maligned MLB umpire seems to be the only person on the planet who does not realize that he is a disaster in his chosen profession as Hernandez is an embarrassment to arbiters of the game everywhere. He is terrible enough...

The Spun

Former World Series Champion Has Died At 75

On Thursday morning, the Major League Baseball world lost a beloved figure when a longtime player and coach passed away. Gene Clines, a World Series champion with the Pittsburgh Pirates, passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 75 years old. In addition to winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jose Canseco Reacts To The Hall Of Fame Controversy

Earlier this week, the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed a new member – longtime Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. He was the only eligible player selected into the Hall of Fame this year. There were plenty of viable candidates, which led to some controversy after this year’s votes were tallied.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Canseco blasts MLB over David Ortiz’s Hall of Fame election

Former big leaguer Jose Canseco blasted MLB and the writers for electing David Ortiz to Cooperstown, while other steroid users were left out. Canseco hasn’t been shy about his past performance-enhancing drug usage. Heck, he did play in the late-80’s and 90’s after all. The former Athletic...
MLB
SFGate

The feared mob boss whose great-grandson is now a 49ers star

Ten days after the 1906 earthquake, Tony Accardo was born in Chicago’s Little Italy. Accardo was 14 when he dropped out of school. By 16, he was working for Jack “Machine Gun” McGurn, one of Al Capone’s hit men, and in his mid-20s, he was promoted to be Capone’s bodyguard. Two decades later, Accardo had risen to the top of the Chicago Outfit, one of America’s most-feared organized crime families.
NFL
Detroit News

Ex-Tigers manager Jim Leyland speaks out on Barry Bonds' final Hall of Fame snub

Count Jim Leyland among the large contingent of baseball fans who were disappointed in the Baseball Hall of Fame voting results revealed Tuesday night. Barry Bonds, in his 10th and final year on the writers' ballot, didn't get elected — the slugger's widely accepted suspicion of steroid use again trumping the indisputable argument that he is one of the top players ever to play the game.
MLB
The Week

Barry Bonds doesn't need the Hall of Fame

The votes are in. The Boston Red Sox (and earlier Minnesota Twins) slugger David Ortiz is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. San Francisco Giants (and earlier Pittsburgh Pirates) star Barry Bonds is not. On paper, that makes little sense. Ortiz was a successful designated hitter who played a leading...
MLB
CBS Boston

Curt Schilling Congratulates David Ortiz On Twitter, Before Ranting About BBWAA During A Live Stream

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz got into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, the only member of the class of 2022. That means Curt Schilling did not get the call in his final year on the writer’s ballot, which just about everyone expected if you’ve been following Schilling’s post-baseball career. Shortly after Ortiz became a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Schilling sent out a Tweet congratulating his former Boston teammate, asking people to focus on who did get in instead of those who did not. “[David Ortiz] deserved a 1st ballot induction! Congratulations my friend you earned it,” Schilling tweeted. Every year...
MLB
FanSided

Former White Sox top prospect has announced retirement

The Chicago White Sox drafted Alex Hansen with their second-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. He was a great college pitcher at Oklahoma of the Big 12 and looked like he had a really good chance of being in the White Sox rotation or bullpen one day. Hansen was...
MLB
