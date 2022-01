FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Emergency Services now has 80 new ballistic vests after agency leaders said their personnel had close calls over the past year. "(A) drive-by shooting occurred (near our ambulance). The vehicle in front of our ambulance got shot at," said Daren Ziglar, chief of emergency services in Forsyth County. "So that’s pretty close and there’s no law enforcement there. That wasn’t a call that required law enforcement, it was just our crew."

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO