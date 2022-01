Today we remember and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Growing up, we learned about Dr. King in elementary school. His “I Have a Dream” speech is one of the first things that comes to mind when MLK Jr. Day comes around every January. But, while his infamous speech was revolutionary, the extent of Dr. King’s work standing up to and dismantling white supremacy goes far beyond one speech. Today I wanted to learn a deeper history of his life and the work he did that still continues today.

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO