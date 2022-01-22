ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Man Arrested in Summers County

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
 6 days ago

Officers with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant that resulted in an arrest. David Wayne Chewning, 62, of Talcott was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The criminal complaint states that Chewning was arrested on three counts of Prohibited Firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

According to the criminal complaint, officers discovered three firearms during the course of searching the residence. This includes a single barrel shotgun, a 22 caliber revolver and a single barrel 20 gauge shotgun.

Summers County Sheriff, J.L. Faris released a statement in regard to the search warrant execution and subsequent arrest saying, “We have received over a dozen citizen complaints,” in regard to the residence where Chewning was arrested.

Chewning is currently awaiting further proceedings.

Hinton, WV
