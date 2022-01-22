New Officer Joins HPD Ranks

A new officer with the Hinton Police Department was sworn in at the Jan. 18 Hinton City Council meeting. The newly inducted Patrolman Michael Hoyle is already a certified officer in the state of West Virginia.

Additionally, Police Chief Allen recommended the promotion of Patrolman Levi Harvey to Sergeant. The mayor and council members voted in the affirmative to accept that recommendation at the same meeting.

Hinton Police Department issued a statement on these occurrences. It concludes by saying, “We are very proud and fortunate to have these two fine officers.”

