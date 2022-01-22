ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

PA Family Loses Longtime Trailer Home, Dogs To Fire

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14R6yr_0dsuDtAA00
West Caln fire Photo Credit: Sadsburyville Fire Company No. 1

A West Caln family is getting community support after losing its trailer home to a massive fire.

Flames shot out of the trailer home on the 300 block of Hill Road broke out Friday evening, bringing several fire companies to the scene.

A GoFundMe set for the victims identifies them as Hannum family, who apparently lost two dogs in the blaze.

The page had raised more than $1,100 as of Saturday morning.

"This is the home they all grew up in and any help you can give would mean the world to them," the page reads. "Please feel free to share and help if you can."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old driver died after her vehicle struck a vacant building on Route 1 in Edison, authorities said. Diana Somarriba, of South Brunswick, sent her car into a building on the southbound side of Route 1 near Fox Road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.
EDISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
Daily Voice

Popular Jewish Singer Seriously Hurt In I-78 Crash, Reports Say

A popular Jewish singer from New York was seriously injured in a crash on I-78 in Pennsylvania, according to news site Hamodia and a tweet asking for prayers.The Spring Valley man was in the shoulder on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 14.6 (Bethel Township) in a disabled Nissan S…
Daily Voice

Central PA Man Slams Into Tree At 90+ MPH Injuring 4: Police

A Lancaster County man slammed into a tree, seriously injuring four passengers while traveling up to 93 mph, Ephrata police said. Matthew Hill of Ephrata was charged Thursday in connection with the crash with aggravated assault by vehicle and recklessly endangering another person, police said. The crash occurred at 11:29...
BETHANY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Overnight Tractor-Trailer Crash Ties Up Route 17

A tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized following an overnight crash on Route 17, authorities said. Traffic was initially limited to one lane in each direction after the northbound rig hit the center median around 2 a.m. near the Valero gas station, leaving the tractor on one side of the divider and the trailer on the other.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Cars crash into same N.J. house, 8 days apart

For the second time in just over a week, a car has crashed into an unoccupied home in Ocean Township. In the first crash, overnight on Jan. 15, the car plowed through the house on Bimbler Boulevard and plunged into Deal Lake behind the home. The car’s occupants escaped on their own and sustained only minor injuries, according to the Wanamassa Fire Company in town.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver, 23, Killed When Vehicle Hits His Disabled Sedan On Palisades Interstate Parkway

A 23-year-old driver from Northvale was killed when his disabled car was struck by another overnight Monday on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine, authorities said. The victim's 2002 Honda Civic was stopped in the fast lane of the northbound highway about a mile before Exit 4 in Alpine when it was struck by a 2021 Subaru shortly before 2 a.m., PIP Police Detective Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.
ALPINE, NJ
InspireMore

Desperate Mom Hands Toddler To Stranger To Carry Her Out Of Burning High-Rise.

It was a frigid January day when a malfunctioning space heater caused a fire in a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx. The fire was small, but it produced massive plumes of smoke that filled the 19-story building’s hallways and stairwells. Due to a broken fire door that was left open instead of closed, it took just minutes for the entire building to become a death trap for the residents inside.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Trapped Victim Dies In Route 287 Car Fire [Developing]

One person died after becoming trapped in a car fire on Route 287 Thursday afternoon, developing reports say.The vehicle went up in flames in the southbound lanes near milepost 32.2 in Harding Township, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.Delays of 15 to 20 minutes were being reported, 511…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Man Assaults PA Resident In Their Home: Police

A man broke into a central Pennsylvania home the day after Christmas and assaulted one of the residents, according to a release by police. Randall Earl Krammes II, 57, of Narvon, assaulted and threatened the resident on Dec. 26 just before 10 p.m., according to a release by police. Krammes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
205K+
Followers
34K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy