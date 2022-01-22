Weekend Penn Hills apartment fire displaces 60 people

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) An overnight fire has torn through an apartment building on Rodi Road in Penn Hills.

The Rodi Arms Apartments on Rodi Road burned for multiple hours while firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames in freezing cold temperatures.

Crews at one point left the scene thinking the fire was gone, but had to return when the flames began again.

According to the Penn Hills Fire Marshall, the fire started by someone leaving cooking food unattended.

The Fire Marshall also said that at least four tenants at the apartment are displaced after the fire.

Donations are being accepted for the dozens of people forced out of their apartments by the weekend fire.

There were no serious injuries, but 60 people were displaced due to the fire.

The Western Pa Search and Rescue development center is working to gather food clothing toys and other supplies for those families.

If you wish to donate those items as well, you can drop them off all this week from 9 am to 4 pm at 1405 Frye Road in Penn Hills.