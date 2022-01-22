ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 01.21.22

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 6 days ago

-Sorry for the delay, but for whatever reason this show just wouldn’t play for me last night. It took 20 minutes before it would stop buffering and then 10 minutes into the show it kicked me off again. By that point the show was no longer playing, which means I had...

411mania.com

Financial World

Ronda Rousey's come back and Becky Lynch's reaction

PWInsider reported that: "At least one WWE officer flew after the TV episode last week to California to meet Rousey." And it also added: "We can also confirm that, according to WWE sources, Rousey's makeup artist and stylist, when he last worked for WWE, Abraham Esparza, will be at PPV, Royal Rumble, and Raw this week.
WWE
411mania.com

Randy Orton on Why He’s Having Fun Teaming With Riddle in RK-Bro

– The Ringer Wrestling Show recently interviewed WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who discussed his RK-Bro tag team with Riddle. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Randy Orton on teaming with Riddle: “One of the main reasons me and Riddle come across as so happy in the ring together is…he’s the one guy that can grow my favorite strain. I’m not lying.”
WWE
411mania.com

Michelle McCool on WWE Superstars She’d Still Like to Face in the Ring

– Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and she discussed if there’s anyone in WWE she’d still like to get in the ring with. McCool stated the following (via Fightful):. “There is a whole set of girls that I’ve never really danced with...
WWE
Person
Wade Barrett
Person
James Drake
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Scott Hall
ComicBook

WWE's Doudrop Talks Journey to Becky Lynch Royal Rumble Title Match, Reveals Dream Live-Action Disney Role, and More

There's a lot of gold up for grabs at WWE's Royal Rumble this weekend, including the Raw Women's Championship. It's been a rollercoaster ride for Doudrop over the past few months, and she capped it off by defeating Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to earn a shot at the title at the Rumble. Tomorrow night she'll get her chance to take on Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship and take the gold for herself, and she is more than up to the challenge. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Doudrop ahead of her big Rumble battle, and during that conversation, we talked about how this match against Lynch has been years in the making, as w3ell as that memorable tag moment on Raw, what surprise entrant she would love to see in the Rumble and more!
WWE
#Dallas#Wwe 205 Live#Combat
411mania.com

Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December, after he reportedly turned down the company’s offer of rehab. The offer was made after Hardy left in the middle of a match at a live event, but his brother Matt denied that he had a relapse. Hardy is currently waiting out his 90-day non-compete clause, which expires March 9. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Laurinaitis called Hardy a few weeks ago about a return, which would have included being inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022. Hardy turned them down.
WWE
411mania.com

Michelle McCool Tells Story Of Her Daughter Fantasy Booking Match At Wrestlemania

During an appearance on The Bump, Michelle McCool told a story about her daughter wanting her to win the Royal Rumble and face Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. According to McCool, her daughter plans to jump the barricade should the match happens and McCool wins. The former women’s champion will be part of this year’s 30-women Royal Rumble match.
WWE
411mania.com

Liv Morgan On the Possibility of Ronda Rousey Returning At Royal Rumble

There’s been a lot of speculation that Ronda Rousey may be returning at the Royal Rumble tomorrow, and Liv Morgan recently discussed that possibility. The Raw star spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about reports that Rousey could be returning at the Rumble, and you can see some highlights below:
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Draco Anthony vs. Joe Gacy, More Set for This Week’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE.com has confirmed a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s episode of WWE 205 Live. You can read the full preview 205 tomorrow’s show and check out the the lineup below:. * Anthony Draco vs. Joe Gacy. * Josh Briggs vs. Damon Kemp. * Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE.com posted the following, announcing several matches for this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live:. A thrilling episode of 205 Live is set to feature Draco Anthony and Joe Gacy locking horns in a highly anticipated main event bout, Josh Briggs tangling with Damon Kemp, and Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz joining forces against Amari Miller and Lash Legend.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On How Many Viewers ROH Was Getting Before Hiatus

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ROH’s weekly program, which is syndicated on Sinclair networks, is believed to have had 400,000 viewers before the hiatus. Of that number, 175,000 were in the 25-54 age group. ROH went on a break after Final Battle and released everyone from their contracts....
WWE
411mania.com

Three Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

A Digital Media Championship match and more are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Impact announced the following matches for next week:. * IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona. * Non-Title Pure Rules Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin.
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, this is it, the go home show for the 2022 Royal Rumble. And what better way to try and sell you on buying that event than a tag team match with Big E and Kofi Kingston taking on Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss? Not doing it for you? Well how about Sonya Deville returning to ring action against Naomi, I’m sure there wont be shenanigans involved. There will no doubt be matches and segments to help build both Rumble matches, and that means a decent chance of Johnny Knoxville showing up again to promote the new JackAss movie. The bigger story is that Seth Rollins will be here to try and sell you on him and Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, and I’m sure Roman will have some kind of response. I know that isn’t the most impressive intro, but I expect a rather lack luster card given that the PPV is tomorrow, though I do hope I’m wrong. Either way, the only way to know for sure is to watch the show.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On WWE Being Preempted Next Month Due To Winter Olympics

It was reported earlier this month that WWE RAW and NXT would be preempted to Syfy in February due to the USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. This includes RAW on February 7 & 14 and NXT on February 8 and 15. However that might be subject to change.
WWE
411mania.com

Notes On Talent Backstage At WWE Smackdown

A new report has some details on more talent backstage (and not backstage) at tonight’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, Roderick Strong, LA Knight and Dakota Kai are all backstage at tonight’s taping in Kansas City. Kevin Owens is also backstage at the show.
WWE

