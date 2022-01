This past weekend, Francis Ngannou successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title, taking home a unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270. It was an unexpected performance from Ngannou who, after a rough start, relied on his hitherto unused wrestling and grappling game to take over the fight in the later rounds. It was the sort of performance that many felt was underwhelming, including prospective title challenger Jon Jones, who made it clear that he was not impressed with Ngannou’s performance. Enter Daniel Cormier.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO