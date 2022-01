A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Gov. Mark Gordon to hold off appointing a state schools superintendent until the court issues a ruling Thursday. In a brief ruling, U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl ordered Gordon not to act on any of the three nominees for schools superintendent until the court decides on a motion for a temporary restraining order, which is being sought by the former Wyoming Speaker of the House and others, who contend the selection process was unconstitutional. ...

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO