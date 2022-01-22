ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2022 Baseball HOF: Controversial contenders trend downward

By Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 announcement approaching, it's time to run down this year's candidates. Today, it's the ballot's most controversial names, whose stellar numbers come with significant baggage. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens. There's no need to dive too deep into the numbers because you...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 12

Related
Detroit News

Ex-Tigers manager Jim Leyland speaks out on Barry Bonds' final Hall of Fame snub

Count Jim Leyland among the large contingent of baseball fans who were disappointed in the Baseball Hall of Fame voting results revealed Tuesday night. Barry Bonds, in his 10th and final year on the writers' ballot, didn't get elected — the slugger's widely accepted suspicion of steroid use again trumping the indisputable argument that he is one of the top players ever to play the game.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Omar Vizquel
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Andy Pettitte
Person
Manny Ramirez
The Week

Barry Bonds doesn't need the Hall of Fame

The votes are in. The Boston Red Sox (and earlier Minnesota Twins) slugger David Ortiz is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. San Francisco Giants (and earlier Pittsburgh Pirates) star Barry Bonds is not. On paper, that makes little sense. Ortiz was a successful designated hitter who played a leading...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Steroids#Bbwaa#Cooperstown#Yankees#Astros
FanSided

Cubs aren’t off the hook for Sammy Sosa just yet

The Chicago Cubs didn’t comment yet again with Sammy Sosa falling short of the 75 percent vote necessary for Cooperstown enshrinement. The Cubs’ falling out with Sosa has been well publicized. The two sides haven’t really been on speaking terms for years, with Sosa finishing out his career with the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. His final year in Chicago, 2004, he made the NL All-Star team.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Barry Bonds gets Hall of Fame endorsement from notable ex-manager

Barry Bonds missed out on the Baseball Hall of Fame in his final year of eligibility, and one of his most notable former managers thinks the voters got it wrong. Jim Leyland, who managed Bonds in Pittsburgh from 1986 to 1992, was critical of voters for excluding Bonds, arguing that the outfielder was a Hall of Famer before any speculation about performance-enhancing drug use began.
MLB
CBS Boston

Curt Schilling Congratulates David Ortiz On Twitter, Before Ranting About BBWAA During A Live Stream

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz got into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, the only member of the class of 2022. That means Curt Schilling did not get the call in his final year on the writer’s ballot, which just about everyone expected if you’ve been following Schilling’s post-baseball career. Shortly after Ortiz became a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Schilling sent out a Tweet congratulating his former Boston teammate, asking people to focus on who did get in instead of those who did not. “[David Ortiz] deserved a 1st ballot induction! Congratulations my friend you earned it,” Schilling tweeted. Every year...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Fox Sports Radio

'Shame on You, Jeff Passan': Doug Gottlieb Rips HOF Voters Supporting Bonds

Doug Gottlieb: “There is a new movement to get Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens into the Baseball Hall of Fame… The younger generation believes Barry Bonds should be in and the younger generation is completely ill-informed. You’ll get people who say ‘STEROIDS WEREN’T ILLEGAL!’ That’s not true. They didn’t have official tests for steroids, so it was an ‘on your honor’ sort of feel. There’s an entire generation of people who believe steroids weren’t illegal. That just frankly isn’t true. When you start the conversation with a lie it’s really hard to have a conversation. If you want to say ‘WELL, EVERYONE WAS DOING IT!’, would that work when you told your parents everyone was doing it? ‘If Johnny stood in traffic would you do it too??’ If it wasn’t wrong, do you know what Barry Bonds would say about steroid use? ‘Of course I used steroids, it wasn’t illegal, it wasn’t frowned upon, everybody used it, and it helped me.’ He’s never articulated such. His trainer went to jail covering for him. He did the ‘I never knowingly used steroids’ when everyone knew he was going to Balco for a reason, his head size grew, his production was better, and he wasn’t washed up but he was doing what most players in their 30’s do – fading off into the sunset. And then he went back to the most prodigious home run hitter we’ve ever seen. Tell me any profession where midway through your career you break one of the core rules of that profession by cheating, and then you expect to be rewarded as one of the all-time greats. Do you think they’re going to name buildings after Jordan Belfort and teach the ways of Jordan Belfort?? If there was a stock broker or finance Hall of Fame, Jordan Belfort wouldn’t be in it, would he? They can’t take away Bonds’ money, they can’t take away his records, the only thing you have left that matters to anybody is the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is full of guys who don’t have virtue, but this was a lack of virtue which directly affected his performance, and also screwed up how we look at the entire rest of baseball. You have people spreading this story that steroids weren’t illegal – OF COURSE it was illegal. If it wasn’t wrong then how come none of them have come out and said it wasn’t wrong? Because they all know it was wrong. Imagine if you found out that Tom Brady having the ability to play at 44-years-old was helped by performance-enhancing drugs? It would nullify the last ten years of his career. Why doesn’t it in baseball when the numbers are all that’s it’s about, and the numbers are completely skewed? If the steroids didn’t help then why aren’t the home run numbers what they used to be? Of course they help. He used them and it elongated his career, which kept hundreds of players out of the big leagues, it completely changed how we look at all-time numbers, and who’s in the Hall of Fame. It screwed up how we look at older players and the expectations of how they’re supposed to play like in their late-30’s. It’s fake, it’s phony, it’s not real, and it strikes at the core of what sports are about, which is ‘are you better than the other guy?’ through your work ethic, through your intelligence, through your hand-eye coordination, and through your own natural ability. Imaging going to your spouse and saying ‘At the end I cheated, but in the beginning I was a really good husband for 20 years!’ That doesn’t matter. Clemens and Bonds robbed Father Time but also robbed baseball. SHAME ON YOU, JEFF PASSAN, SHAME ON YOU. You’re a great reporter, not good, but SHAME ON YOU. ‘He belongs in the Hall of Fame, it’s a museum’… Tell me a museum that puts an artist in it who cheated and somebody else did it, and still claims credit for it? Do you think it would hang in the museum?? ‘WELL, IT’S JUST S MUSEUM!’ Do we honor people in museums who have cheated to attain their success and have been proven to be cheaters? NO, and why would we do it with baseball? Because we liked home runs?”
MLB
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Rob Hunt column: Thoughts on baseball's HOF

This week, the Baseball Writers Association of America elected former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Every year at this time, the debate rages on who is worthy of induction and who should be excluded as a result of baseball’s so-called “steroid era.”
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Baseball does the HOF best. But here’s how the voting process could improve

Thank goodness we had the annual Baseball Hall of Fame election to detract from the ongoing lockout. I was getting tired of essays on every single coaching hire or minor league signing. Even worse? Those regurgitated trade rumour or free-agent stories. Newsflash – Freddie Freeman is still sought after. The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy