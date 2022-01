How does Duolingo work and what do students think about it?. Duolingo has become known for its meme-worthy advertising tactics, passive-aggressive reminders, and its recognizable owl mascot. Beneath the surface of all of this, some may ask: is the app really effective? At its core, Duolingo works by teaching people in an unconventional manner, which means the app focuses on its students learning through game-like lessons. This unconventional tactic also means Duolingo does not teach its students language rules; instead, the app focuses on teaching patterns to its students, so they will be able to predict them on their own.

