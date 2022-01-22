ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Regina King’s Son Ian Dead at 26 by Suicide

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

Regina King’s only son has tragically died. Ian Alexander Jr. took his own life Wednesday, the day he turned 26. Ian is the son of Ian Alexander Sr., who married Regina in 1997. They were together 10 years before divorcing. Regina said, “Our family is devastated at the...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Halle Berry fakes a wedding; Lori Harvey calls Michael B. Jordan her “Babydaddy,” and more

Halle Berry has been married three times, and on New Year’s Day, she had people all around the world convinced she had tied the knot for a fourth time. The Oscar and Emmy winner shared a pair of pictures of with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, captioning the images, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” The first snapshot featured the couple sharing a kiss at an altar overlooking the water below.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Hits High Notes Singing in Hot Orange Pumps for Jenifer Lewis’s 65th Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross wishes Jenifer Lewis a happy 65th birthday in style. The “Black-ish” star posted a video yesterday that showed her and “Black-ish” co-star Jenifer Lewis singing Aretha Franklin’s “Rock Steady.” In the caption of the sing-song video, Ross wrote, “65? More like sixty-fine!!! Happy birthday Jenny. Love you @jeniferlewisforreal!” In the video, Lewis wears a black and white printed top paired with black pants, a red headscarf, a chunky red necklace and brown sandals. When it comes to Ross’...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Marc Lamont Hill
TMZ.com

Peter Robbins, Voice of Charlie Brown, Dead at 65 from Suicide

Peter Robbins -- the voice behind Charlie Brown -- has tragically died by taking his own life. Peter's Agent, Dylan Novak, tells TMZ ... Peter checked himself into a mental hospital in California, shortly after Christmas. Novak says Peter was in a bad headspace, and the last time they spoke in Jan. Peter said ... "I really need your prayers."
CELEBRITIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Meat Loaf once claimed Prince Andrew ‘tried to push me’ over Sarah Ferguson: ‘The queen hates me’

Meat Loaf once alleged he got into a royal rumble with Prince Andrew. The rock superstar, known for his tracks "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad," and "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," passed away at age 74. The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday, according to a family statement provided by longtime agent Michael Greene.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Real Housewives
Essence

NeNe Leakes Is 'Grateful' For The Love Of Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

After a source claimed the star is "absolutely open" to getting married again and is having a great time with Sioh, she showed her beau some love on social media. After losing her husband, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer in September 2021, NeNe Leakes has seemingly found love again with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh. Some of the most recent photos Leakes shared to her Instagram account certainly give that impression. One image of the designer that Leakes posted in her Instagram Stories was captioned, “The way you love on me & take care of me…grateful!”
CELEBRITIES
nationalblackguide.com

Hallelujer!! | Watch the Trailer for Tyler Perry's a Madea Homecoming

Synopsis: Madea's back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll, who matches Madea's comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Kids Don’t Like The Weeknd? Maddox And Pax Reportedly Think Singer’s Creepy

Angelina Jolie's children allegedly want her to date Jonny Lee Miller, not The Weeknd. Angelina Jolie is still single after all these years. The actress previously admitted that it’s challenging to date her because of all her dating requirements. As such, Jolie has opted to focus on her children and her career since her split from Brad Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Who are Tyran Moore's parents as he stars on Growing Up Hip Hop?

Growing Up Hip Hop is back in 2022 with a brand new series. Season 7 kicked off from January 6th 2022 and everyone’s favourite cast members including Angela Simmons, Jojo, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis, Egypt Criss and co are all back for another show. Tyran Moore has...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy