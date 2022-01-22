ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

‘We often think we eat much less than we really do.’ 3 best food scales to help you control portion sizes, according to nutritionists and reviewers

By Jeanette Settembre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIcHb_0dsuCSm800

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuS02_0dsuCSm800

A food scale can help you stay on track with diet and weight-loss goals, from assisting with serving sizes to helping you learn to avoid overeating, nutritionists say. “I suggest that people keep a food scale and use it when eating at home on occasion to get an idea of how much their food weighs, even if weight loss is not your primary goal,” says Lisa R. Young, a registered dietician and nutritionist and the author of “Finally Full, Finally Slim.” “We often think we eat much less than we really do. So, for accuracy, using a food scale can be effective.”

Food scales are especially helpful when following a meal plan or diet that specifically calls for serving sizes. And research shows that tracking your food can help you. Indeed, a national survey of more than 6,000 adults published in the Qualitative Health Research medical journal found that people who measured their food were more successful at losing weight and keeping it off compared with those who didn’t. Some scales will even tell you how many calories and macronutrients are in foods before you consume them to help you track and reduce food intake. Here are the best food scales to use when measuring out food, according to reviewers and nutritionists.

Under $10 - Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3CFd_0dsuCSm800

$9.84 on Amazon

  • Recommended by Samantha Cassetty, a registered dietitian in nutrition and co-author of “ Sugar Shock ,” who says: “If you’re using a kitchen scale to get a sense of portion sizes, you don’t need lots of bells and whistles. It can be one tool in your tool kit to help you get a better understanding of portion sizes and how various foods impact your hunger and fullness.”
  • This scale is highly-rated on Amazon with a 4.5 stars from more than 41,000 users.

Pro tip: Cassetty recommends using the tare function to subtract the container weight and only measure what’s inside.

For high accuracy - Escali Primo Digital Scale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wzhm7_0dsuCSm800

$24.95 on Amazon

  • This is both The Food NetWork and Wirecutter’s pick for best kitchen scale, with both noting that it is a very accurate scale. The Food Network writes that it offers “a steady, exact read no matter where an object was placed on the surface” and Wirecutter notes that the “The Escali has been our favorite scale since 2017, and we’re happy with how it has held up over time.”
  • This scale has a 4.7 out of 5 star review on Amazon with more than 10,700 reviews.

Budget pick - GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADmkW_0dsuCSm800

$13.88 on Amazon

  • This scale, recommended by Young, is lightweight, easy to store and clean, has an 11-pound capacity, and offers measurements in grams and ounces.
  • The Food Network calls it the best scale for small spaces — it’s just 8.1 inches.
  • It has a 4.6 star rating from Amazon with more than 121,000 reviews.

The company also offers the GreaterGoods Nutrition Food Scale, $37.88 on Amazon, which features readings of nutritional information on more than 2,000 foods and can handle up to 22 pounds, including custom ingredient entries. It will also calculate your daily calorie totals so it’s ideal for someone who is looking to lose weight.

“Pro tip—When using a food scale, before putting your food on the scale, make sure the scale is on a flat surface and is set to 0,” says Young.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Network#Nutritionist#Marketwatch Picks#Marketwatch News
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat

Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet explains. Unlike subcutaneous fat, the type of fat that can be seen and felt, visceral fat can produce chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and “place these individuals at higher risk for serious health issues.” Yikes!
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Never Use This Kind of Oil in a Nonstick Pan — Here’s Why

I love a good nonstick pan. There’s nothing more wonderful than cooking up my favorite meal and letting it slide out of the pan and onto my plate — no scrubbing required. But I can never seem to get those pans to last. Over time, food just starts to stick to the surface. And the more I have to scrub, the more likely I am to ruin the non-stick coating. Thankfully, I finally found out why: The culprit was my cooking spray!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Breakfast Food You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Abdominal Fat

Starting your morning with a healthy meal is one of the most important daily steps you can make if your goal is to lose weight. From eggs to waffles to granola, there are plenty of commonly known “healthy” breakfast choices out there, as well as unhealthy ones disguised to have more benefits than they do. We asked health experts what breakfast food to look out for if you’re trying to lose weight, and how to find healthier versions of it.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease. Following a...
FITNESS
TODAY.com

Zero-sugar drinks are replacing diet soda. Are they any better for you?

Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as "diet" are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. Here’s how to decide if zero-sugar drinks and sugar substitutes are right for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
thedoctorstv.com

Meet Woman Who Lost Over 100 Pounds on the 17 Day Diet!

Meet Brandy who tried Dr. Mike Moreno’s 17 Day Diet after she gained 100 pounds and was diagnosed with diabetes. Brandy shares she that she started to feel better almost immediately and she has now lost over 100-pounds, she no longer has diabetes, her BMI is in the normal range, and she is currently weening off her blood pressure medication.
WEIGHT LOSS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

85K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy