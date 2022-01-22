‘We often think we eat much less than we really do.’ 3 best food scales to help you control portion sizes, according to nutritionists and reviewers

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more

A food scale can help you stay on track with diet and weight-loss goals, from assisting with serving sizes to helping you learn to avoid overeating, nutritionists say. “I suggest that people keep a food scale and use it when eating at home on occasion to get an idea of how much their food weighs, even if weight loss is not your primary goal,” says Lisa R. Young, a registered dietician and nutritionist and the author of “Finally Full, Finally Slim.” “We often think we eat much less than we really do. So, for accuracy, using a food scale can be effective.”



Food scales are especially helpful when following a meal plan or diet that specifically calls for serving sizes. And research shows that tracking your food can help you. Indeed, a national survey of more than 6,000 adults published in the Qualitative Health Research medical journal found that people who measured their food were more successful at losing weight and keeping it off compared with those who didn’t. Some scales will even tell you how many calories and macronutrients are in foods before you consume them to help you track and reduce food intake. Here are the best food scales to use when measuring out food, according to reviewers and nutritionists.

Under $10 - Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale

$9.84 on Amazon

Recommended by Samantha Cassetty, a registered dietitian in nutrition and co-author of “ Sugar Shock ,” who says: “If you’re using a kitchen scale to get a sense of portion sizes, you don’t need lots of bells and whistles. It can be one tool in your tool kit to help you get a better understanding of portion sizes and how various foods impact your hunger and fullness.”

This scale is highly-rated on Amazon with a 4.5 stars from more than 41,000 users.

Pro tip: Cassetty recommends using the tare function to subtract the container weight and only measure what’s inside.

For high accuracy - Escali Primo Digital Scale

$24.95 on Amazon

This is both The Food NetWork and Wirecutter’s pick for best kitchen scale, with both noting that it is a very accurate scale. The Food Network writes that it offers “a steady, exact read no matter where an object was placed on the surface” and Wirecutter notes that the “The Escali has been our favorite scale since 2017, and we’re happy with how it has held up over time.”

This scale has a 4.7 out of 5 star review on Amazon with more than 10,700 reviews.

Budget pick - GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale

$13.88 on Amazon

This scale, recommended by Young, is lightweight, easy to store and clean, has an 11-pound capacity, and offers measurements in grams and ounces.

The Food Network calls it the best scale for small spaces — it’s just 8.1 inches.

It has a 4.6 star rating from Amazon with more than 121,000 reviews.

The company also offers the GreaterGoods Nutrition Food Scale, $37.88 on Amazon, which features readings of nutritional information on more than 2,000 foods and can handle up to 22 pounds, including custom ingredient entries. It will also calculate your daily calorie totals so it’s ideal for someone who is looking to lose weight.

“Pro tip—When using a food scale, before putting your food on the scale, make sure the scale is on a flat surface and is set to 0,” says Young.